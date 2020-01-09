PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Beaver Dam uses early lead to barrel past Portage, 68-41

“That’s important, but especially with the way the conference season has gone for us so far, I think that big lead was important to relax our guys and let them play,” he said.

Despite the early hole, which ballooned to as many as 17, the Warriors started to string together a push late in the first half. After a Bunkoske second-chance layup made it 27-10 with 7 minutes, 40 seconds left in the half, Portage went on an 8-0 spurt.

Sophomore Cooper Roberts bookended the run with a pair of layups to pull Portage within 27-18 with 4:13 left to go. While Berger was pleased with the response, the Warriors weren’t able to sustain it as the Beavers answered with a 7-0 run to close the half, finished off by a Bunkoske midrange jumper off the glass at the buzzer for a 34-18 lead.

“It was good to do that, but you have to keep doing and we’ve generally put together around 20 minutes of good ball, but we have to be able to put together 30 minutes,” Berger said.

“We’ve struggled on the defensive end a lot this year, and to play the defense we did especially at the end of the first half, to lock them down and extend that lead, was huge for us,” Ladron added.

