PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Extended run eclipses Reedsburg in 65-51 loss to Wisconsin Dells

The Beavers were held 13 points below their season average and turned the ball over 13 times unofficially. Rupnow attributed the giveaways to the Chiefs’ ability to make the Beavers put on the breaks.

“You saw it right away, our guys were kind of backing up and stopping instead of moving forward and pushing through,” he said. “We did a little at the end, attacking and getting to the rim, but most of the game we were not doing that.”

While the Chiefs’ defense was impressive throughout, the offense came out of the gates hot as well. Wisconsin Dells opened the game on an 11-3 run, with Millard tallying eight of his 14 first-half points. After the Beavers pulled within 11-8 after a 3-pointer by Daniels, Millard stacked a pair of 3-pointers around a short jumper by Reedsburg senior Trace Cherney for a 17-10 lead with 7:30 left.

Along with the turnovers, the Beavers had a number of missed opportunities as a bevy of shots bounced out. On the other hand, the Chiefs seemed to not miss during demoralizing stretches, but Rupnow knows the Beavers must continue to work through the adversity.