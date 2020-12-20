PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Late stops, defensive rebounds lifts Baraboo past rival Portage

Portage couldn’t seize on its momentum however, as the teams traded the lead three times over the next few minutes with Nachtigal’s shot being the final pendulum swing.

“In that moment when we were up 40-37, there was a window, it felt like, for us to get control a little bit, but we just have to get better,” Berger said. “We’re going to get shots up, work on finishing with better balance and keep trying to get better.”

Aside from Brouette and Roberts, no other Warrior scored over five points, while McReynolds added nine and Kelly chipped in eight for the T-Birds. That lack of production on Portage’s side stems greatly from shooting struggles as the Warriors have broken 60 points just once this season following a very productive scrimmage and opener.

For Berger, creating those game-like opportunities in practice will be key going forward, as well as Tuesday’s trip to Adams-Friendship. After their match-up with the Green Devils, the Warriors will have plenty of time to rest up however, as it won’t hit the court again until Jan. 5.

“I think it’ll be a good little mid-season break … just to have a little bit of time mentally to have everyone take a break and then come back to it,” he said.