PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Late stops, defensive rebounds lifts Baraboo past rival Portage

PORTAGE — As its offense has struggled at the start of the season, Baraboo boys basketball coach Tyler Fish and his staff have been underscoring defense and rebounding in practice.
That over emphasis paid dividends on Saturday as the Thunderbirds picked up key stops and defensive rebounds down the stretch for a 49-44 win over rival Portage. Senior Justin Philipp scored a team-high 19 points as Baraboo earned its first win of the season and second straight over the Warriors.
“We’ve just been harping in practice our defense and our rebounding need to be better, and we really were,” Fish said. “I’m just proud of the kids because they’ve been tuned in practice; defensively has been a huge emphasis and they played great D tonight.”
That defense and rebound rang true in the waning minutes of the second half after the T-Birds (1-5) took a 43-42 lead on a short fadeaway jumper by senior Owen Nachtigal with 1 minute, 30 seconds remaining. After Portage (1-5) called a timeout with 1:16 to go, junior Cooper Roberts’ straight-on 3-pointer clanged off the back iron, Baraboo corralled the rebound and kept possession on a jump ball.
Baraboo’s Drew Mistele was then fouled with 1:07 left and the sophomore showed great resolve, hitting both foul shots for a 45-42 lead. With four fouls, Mistele had the eye of Portage coach Darrin Berger in the previous possession.
“Our hope there was that we had a set call to create a big gap of space and No. 2 had four fouls for them, so we wanted to drive him,” Berger said. We had the match-up and the drive, but he kind of backed off so we took the 3.”
Portage turned the ball over on its ensuing possession and were forced to foul Gabe McReynolds with 29.1 seconds left. Like Mistele, the junior hit both shots from the charity stripe to extend the advantage to 47-42.
Needing points quick, Portage raced back up court but junior Erik Brouette was called for an offensive charge with 23.4 seconds left. McReynolds, playing with three fouls, drew the charge in the crucial juncture and Baraboo was able to put it away from there, including a crucial defensive rebound and two free throws by junior Brady Kelly to finishing things off in the final seconds.
“They’re constantly asking ‘How many fouls do I got?’ and that can’t change how you play. Down the stretch it was team defense that got us that,” Fish said.
Baraboo’s defense was also strong in the first half as the T-Birds held the Warriors to just 14 points and took a 21-14 lead into halftime. Portage couldn’t be held down fully however, as it slowly began to find a groove in the second half.
After the T-Birds lead grew to as many as 12 at 33-21 following a Philipp 3-pointer with 13:40 to go, the Warriors fought back. Portage responded with a 19-4 run over the next eight-plus minutes, including 9 of Brouette’s game-high 20 points and another 7 from Roberts, who added 13, to seize a 40-37 lead with 5:25 to go.
Portage couldn’t seize on its momentum however, as the teams traded the lead three times over the next few minutes with Nachtigal’s shot being the final pendulum swing.
“In that moment when we were up 40-37, there was a window, it felt like, for us to get control a little bit, but we just have to get better,” Berger said. “We’re going to get shots up, work on finishing with better balance and keep trying to get better.”
Aside from Brouette and Roberts, no other Warrior scored over five points, while McReynolds added nine and Kelly chipped in eight for the T-Birds. That lack of production on Portage’s side stems greatly from shooting struggles as the Warriors have broken 60 points just once this season following a very productive scrimmage and opener.
For Berger, creating those game-like opportunities in practice will be key going forward, as well as Tuesday’s trip to Adams-Friendship. After their match-up with the Green Devils, the Warriors will have plenty of time to rest up however, as it won’t hit the court again until Jan. 5.
“I think it’ll be a good little mid-season break … just to have a little bit of time mentally to have everyone take a break and then come back to it,” he said.
As for the T-Birds, they also return to action on Tuesday with a home tilt against Wisconsin Dells before playing just once over the holiday break. Moving forward, Fish knows a spirited defensive effort and emphasis on defensive kills — a statistical metric of three consecutive stops — will be pivotal.
“We had five in the first half and four in the second half. That’s something we pride ourselves on and it was huge,” Fish said, noting the team’s regular goal of six defensive kills per game.
“We just need to keep building on that because there are going to be nights where we just aren’t scoring the ball, so defense is going to help us win games.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!