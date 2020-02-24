PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Lodi shoots nets down in second half to pull away from Portage, 81-58

Richards scored 14 points during the stretch, including three of his four 3-pointers, to seize a 55-38 lead with just over 8:00 remaining. After their early struggles, the 6-foot guard/forward said his mentality was to drive the hoop “because when you do that, the 3 opens up even more.”

“They have some good offensive players and some good shooters, and once they got some looks and started getting some confidence, they went on a run and we weren’t able to stop it,” Portage coach Darrin Berger said.

Back on their heels, the Warriors briefly ended the Blue Devils’ run with a three-point play by sophomore Isaac Paul to pull within 55-41 with 7:48 remaining, but they never got any closer. Lodi responded with another huge push, this time a 20-6 charge that gave the Blue Devils a 75-47 lead with around 3:00 remaining.

Portage continued to fight until the final horn, closing the game on a 12-6 run, including a pair of 3-pointers by senior Brett Walker, but the damage had been done. While the Blue Devils won going away, Hauser credited the Warriors’ persistence throughout.

“I credit their coaching staff and the players; they’re a physical team, so to kind of shake free and hit some shots, that was what it was going to take to grow our lead, and we were pleased with that,” he said.

