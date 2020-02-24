PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Lodi shoots nets down in second half to pull away from Portage, 81-58

LODI — In the opening minutes of Monday night’s non-conference game against Portage, there seemed to be a lid on the hoop for the Lodi boys basketball team.
By the end of the night, that lid had been blown clear off as the Blue Devils shot the lights out in the second half, scoring 58 points in the half to race away from the Warriors for an 81-59 win at Lodi High School.
Senior Logan Richards poured in a career-high 30 points, including 23 in the second half, to lead the charge for the Blue Devils.
“It was a nice victory,” Lodi coach Mitch Hauser said. “I thought Logan started getting hot and making some plays for us, and the guys started getting him the ball, looking to screen for him and feed the hot hand. I give the team credit for recognizing that and he knocked down some shots. That was the big difference of the game.”
Richards asserted himself immediately in the second half as the Blue Devils (15-6) began to pull away. After going into halftime knotted at 23, the teams traded barbs to start the final 18 minutes.
The teams tied four times and traded the lead another six with Portage (2-18) ultimately taking a 38-36 lead after a short jumper by senior Matthew Miles and a layup by senior Brett Walker with just under 13 minutes left to play. The Warriors’ advantage was brief however, as Lodi responded with an 19-0 run over the next five minutes.
Richards scored 14 points during the stretch, including three of his four 3-pointers, to seize a 55-38 lead with just over 8:00 remaining. After their early struggles, the 6-foot guard/forward said his mentality was to drive the hoop “because when you do that, the 3 opens up even more.”
“They have some good offensive players and some good shooters, and once they got some looks and started getting some confidence, they went on a run and we weren’t able to stop it,” Portage coach Darrin Berger said.
Back on their heels, the Warriors briefly ended the Blue Devils’ run with a three-point play by sophomore Isaac Paul to pull within 55-41 with 7:48 remaining, but they never got any closer. Lodi responded with another huge push, this time a 20-6 charge that gave the Blue Devils a 75-47 lead with around 3:00 remaining.
Portage continued to fight until the final horn, closing the game on a 12-6 run, including a pair of 3-pointers by senior Brett Walker, but the damage had been done. While the Blue Devils won going away, Hauser credited the Warriors’ persistence throughout.
“I credit their coaching staff and the players; they’re a physical team, so to kind of shake free and hit some shots, that was what it was going to take to grow our lead, and we were pleased with that,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Portage’s tenacity was on display early on as it backed Lodi into a corner off the opening tip. The Warriors opened the game on a 9-1 run and ultimately led by 10 twice, including 16-6 after a 3-pointer by Walker, who scored a team-high 18, with 7:30 left until halftime.
The Blue Devils eventually got their feet under them and roared back going into the break, closing the first half on a 16-6 run. While the Warriors were able to exploit Lodi with their pace, Berger admitted they missed some opportunities.
“We got up 10 and I thought going into halftime tied, I felt we could have gone in with a little cushion and that maybe would have made a difference,” he said. “I felt we left some opportunities out there in the first half.”
Portage didn’t help itself with some early foul trouble as Miles was saddled with three fouls and three other Warriors had a pair. Lodi took advantage, going to the free throw line 30 times throughout the night.
Persike added 17 points for the Blue Devils, while Paul chipped in 14 for the Warriors. Despite the lopsided loss, Berger was pleased with his team’s effort and knows the group wants to keep pushing.
Lodi meanwhile has a chance to stay hot. After a three-game losing skid, the Blue Devils have won five straight and can secure a share of the Capitol North Conference title with a road win over league leaders Lake Mills on Thursday.
“We can’t start like that against Lake Mills, but hopefully we can keep the second half rolling,” Richards said.
LODI 81, PORTAGE 59</&hspag4>
Portage 23 36 — 59
Lodi 23 58 — 81
PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Walker 7 0-2 18, Roberts 1 2-2 4, Brandsma 0 0-2 0, Paul 5 2-4 14, Miles 3 1-4 8, Breunig 3 0-0 6, Sheppard Jr. 3 0-0 6, Hensler 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 5-14 59.
LODI — Meyer 1 0-2 2, Traeder 2 5-6 9, Q. Faust 0 1-2 1, Coddington 1 0-0 3, Asbjornson 2 0-0 6, C. Faust 1 0-0 3, Richards 10 6-6 30, Persike 5 5-7 17, Parsons 3 2-7 8, Lins 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 10-30 81.
3-point goals: P 8 (Walker 4, Paul 2, Miles 1, Hensler 1), L 10 (Richards 4, Asbjornson 2, Persike 2, Coddington 1, C. Faust 1). Total fouls: P 24, L 13. Fouled out: P (Sheppard Jr.).
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.