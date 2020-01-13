PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Miles' layup in waning seconds lifts Portage past Poynette, 56-54

The Portage boys basketball team has had the edge over Columbia County rival Poynette recently, winning four straight in the series.
The Warriors did just enough to stretch that streak to five Monday night, grinding out a 56-54 win over the Pumas in a non-conference game at Portage High School. Senior Matthew Miles scored a game-high 18 points, including the game-winning layup in the final seconds, to secure the win.
“It definitely wasn’t easy and the few times where we forced turnovers and a few big shots that we hit were kind of the difference,” Portage coach Darrin Berger said. “It’s close between feeling really good and feeling really bad, but it’s nice for the kids to get one and I’m glad for them.”
Portage (2-9) trailed by three points late before senior Delnato Sheppard Jr. buried a deep 3-pointer from the left wing with 1 minutes, 40 seconds left to tie the game. The Warriors proceeded to force a jump ball but couldn’t cash in on the takeaway. The Pumas (4-5) gave them new life however when junior Kelby Petersen was called for a carry with 30.1 seconds remaining.
The Warriors made sure to make the most of the second opportunity as Miles drove hard down the right side of the lane for a layup with 10 seconds remaining for a 55-53 lead. Portage opted to foul off the inbounds play and Poynette senior Brayden O’Connor split the free throws to make it a one-point game.
Miles was then fouled with 4.7 seconds remaining but couldn’t close things out, splitting a pair of free throws of his own for a 56-54 lead. The Pumas cleared the rebound and called timeout with 1.4 seconds remaining to set up the final shot, but Petersen’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer fell short.
“They went to man at two minutes and our guys couldn’t kind of figure it out; we could have spaced it and gotten some layups, but instead layups turned into turnovers and not very good decision making,” Poynette coach Cody Odegaard said.
“The shot at the end doesn’t fall, but if we make free throws and don’t turn the ball over the last five minutes of the game, it’s definitely a different outcome.”
Poynette led by as many as four with 3:20 to go after junior Nik Feller, who scored a team-high 15 points, buried a second-chance 3-pointer from the top of the key. The make followed back-to-back missed fast break layups for the Warriors, who created consecutive Poynette turnovers.
Rather than fold, Portage battled back as senior Brett Walker made the third of his three 3-pointers to cut the lead to 51-50 with three minutes left. Poynette answered with a pair of Petersen free throws with 2:00 left before Sheppard’s long triple to tie the game at 53.
“In the second half, they took the lead there and I thought our guys didn’t panic and were able to make some plays,” Berger said. “You look at all three of those kids, our three captains, they all scored for us and those are the guys we’re going to lean on.”
The rivals battled throughout the first half, ultimately going into halftime tied at 29, with both teams erasing seven-point leads. Junior Vinny Ciano put the Pumas on top 14-7 lead with 10:35 left in the half with a 3-pointer, but the Warriors responded.
Portage answered with a 16-2 run, including two triples each from Walker and Sheppard Jr., who had 15 and 14 points, to go up 23-16 with 6:17 left. The Pumas punched right back closing the half on a 13-6 run, capped off by a jumper by senior Noah Stark with 55 seconds left until the break.
Odegaard was pleased with the team’s resolve and despite coming out on the short end, he knows the defeat can be beneficial for the Pumas, who have now dropped three straight.
“You get in these tight games and just the experience of being in them; you can do the same thing in practice, but being in the real life situation will help us going forward,” he said.
“I could care less right now about wins and losses, what we really care about is getting better every day and working towards that common goal of getting deep in the playoffs.”
Berger shared those sentiments about the Warriors. The first-year coach believed his team “just had a little more spark to our body language” coming into the game, and is hopeful they can keep it moving forward.
Portage returns to action Thursday when it hosts Sauk Prairie in a Badger North Conference game, while Poynette will welcome rival Lodi in a Capitol North opener.
PORTAGE 56, POYNETTE 54
Poynette 29 25 — 54
Portage 29 27 — 56
POYNETTE (fg ft-fta pts) — O’Connor 1 1-4 4, Stark 2 0-0 5, K. Petersen 3 2-2 10, Ciano 2 0-0 6, Buss 2 2-2 6, Savich 2 0-0 4, Feller 5 2-4 15, Walstad 0 2-2 2, C. Petersen 0 2-4 2. Totals 17 11-18 54.
PORTAGE — Walker 6 0-0 15, Roberts 0 2-2 2, Miles 5 7-9 18, Bass 1 0-0 2, L. Breunig 2 1-1 5, Sheppard Jr. 5 0-3 14. Totals 19 10-15 56.
3-point goals: Poy 9 (Feller 3, K. Petersen 2, Ciano 2, O’Connor 1, Stark 1); Prt 8 (Sheppard Jr. 4, Walker 3, Miles 1). Total fouls: Poy 14; Prt 20.
