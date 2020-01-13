PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Miles' layup in waning seconds lifts Portage past Poynette, 56-54

Miles was then fouled with 4.7 seconds remaining but couldn’t close things out, splitting a pair of free throws of his own for a 56-54 lead. The Pumas cleared the rebound and called timeout with 1.4 seconds remaining to set up the final shot, but Petersen’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer fell short.

“They went to man at two minutes and our guys couldn’t kind of figure it out; we could have spaced it and gotten some layups, but instead layups turned into turnovers and not very good decision making,” Poynette coach Cody Odegaard said.

“The shot at the end doesn’t fall, but if we make free throws and don’t turn the ball over the last five minutes of the game, it’s definitely a different outcome.”

Poynette led by as many as four with 3:20 to go after junior Nik Feller, who scored a team-high 15 points, buried a second-chance 3-pointer from the top of the key. The make followed back-to-back missed fast break layups for the Warriors, who created consecutive Poynette turnovers.

Rather than fold, Portage battled back as senior Brett Walker made the third of his three 3-pointers to cut the lead to 51-50 with three minutes left. Poynette answered with a pair of Petersen free throws with 2:00 left before Sheppard’s long triple to tie the game at 53.