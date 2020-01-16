PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Portage can't keep pace in 56-32 loss to Sauk Prairie

Hot and cold has been a good way to describe the Portage boys basketball team’s offense this season.
The Warriors failed to stay hot after a productive first half Thursday night, fading away in a 56-32 loss to Sauk Prairie in a Badger North Conference game at Portage High School. Senior Delnato Sheppard Jr. had a team-high nine points, but didn’t score in the second half as the Warriors were held to just 11 points after the break.
“I don’t fault our guys’ effort, I’m really happy with a lot of things we did tonight,” Portage coach Darrin Berger said. “We did a lot of good things defensively, but we just weren’t good enough offensively.”
The two teams slugged it out the first 18 minutes, with the Eagles ultimately taking a 24-21 lead into halftime. After briefly battling in the start of the second half, Portage (2-10, 1-6 Badger North) struggled to keep pace.
Sauk Prairie junior Brandt Wilson opened the half with a layup for a 26-21 lead before Portage senior Brett Walker and sophomore Isaac Paul got back-to-back buckets to cut the deficit to 26-25 with 16 minutes, 52 seconds left to play.
The Eagles (5-6, 4-3) started to take off after that however, ripping off a 10-0 run. After a Euro-step layup by senior Ben German, Wilson and senior Parker Breunig buried consecutive 3-pointers to push the lead to 34-25 with just under 15 minutes remaining.
Sauk Prairie junior Isaac Breunig kept things going with a pair of free throws before senior Trevor Spray finished things off with a layup for a 38-25 lead at 13:50. Portage had a pair of turnovers and three empty possessions during the stretch that swung momentum clearly in the Eagles’ favor.
“They had a stretch where they broke it open and then were playing from a position of power,” Berger said.
A layup by Portage senior Matthew Miles ended the Warriors’ woes and cut the lead to 38-27, but it only briefly paused Sauk Prairie’s surge. Spray, who notched a game-high 23 points, converted a three-point play on the other end, sparking a 12-1 stint to stretch the lead to 50-28 with 5:40 remaining.
Miles again ended the run with another layup at 5:32 to cut the lead to 50-30, but the Eagles were able to bleed the clock from there and see out the remaining time for the win.
As much as the Warriors’ struggled, Berger gives a good amount of credit to the Eagles’ defensive effort, most notably Spray. The 6-foot-7 guard/forward switched onto Walker in the second half and held the Warriors’ leading scorer to just five points.
“For us to be successful, we need Brett rolling, so Spray did a nice job with his length making things hard,” Berger said, adding the Eagles forced them into a ton of perimeter shots.
“They definitely make you beat them from the outside, and we have to get the ball in the post, be willing to reverse and then get our drives. Then we have to shoot a little better from the outside to get them out of the paint a little bit.”
Those outside shots were falling in the first half as the Warriors raced out to an early 8-3 lead, including two 3-pointers by Sheppard. The Eagles ultimately answered and after trading punches, seized an 18-13 lead on a Parker Breunig jumper.
After a putback by Portage junior Logan Breunig, Walker canned a straight-on 3-pointer to tie things at 18 with 4:25 to go. Portage sophomore Isaac Paul gave the Warriors’ a 21-19 lead with a triple of his own at 3:40, but the Eagles closed the half with five straight points by Spray for a halftime lead and never relinquished.
Along with Spray, Parker Breunig added 10 points and the 6-foot-7 Wilson chipped in nine, while Paul had seven for the Warriors. Berger credited the Eagles’ big men and admitted that Portage needs to temper its reliance on the 3-pointer, but it will come with time.
“We’re just going to work at it; we have a lot of practice time over the next few weeks, so we’re going to do more live finishing, more post feed and finish work and keep working on those things,” he said.
SAUK PRAIRIE 56, PORTAGE 32
Sauk Prairie 24 32 — 56
Portage 21 11 — 32
SAUK PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — Been 1 0-0 3, Uselaman 0 1-2 1, German 1 2-2 4, I. Breunig 2 2-2 6, Spray 8 6-10 223, Wilson 4 0-0 9, P. Breunig 4 0-1 10, K. Breunig 0 0-2 0. Totals 20 11-19 56.
PORTAGE — Walker 2 0-0 5, Roberts 0 1-2 1, Paul 3 0-0 7, Miles 3 0-0 6, Schuette 1 0-0 2, L. Breunig 1 0-0 2, Sheppard 3 0-0 9. Totals 13 1-2 32.
3-point goals: SP 5 (P. Breunig 2, Wilson 1, Spray 1, Been 1), Por 5 (Sheppard 3, Paul 1, Walker 1). Total fouls: SP 9, Por 17.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.