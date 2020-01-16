PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Portage can't keep pace in 56-32 loss to Sauk Prairie

“They definitely make you beat them from the outside, and we have to get the ball in the post, be willing to reverse and then get our drives. Then we have to shoot a little better from the outside to get them out of the paint a little bit.”

Those outside shots were falling in the first half as the Warriors raced out to an early 8-3 lead, including two 3-pointers by Sheppard. The Eagles ultimately answered and after trading punches, seized an 18-13 lead on a Parker Breunig jumper.

After a putback by Portage junior Logan Breunig, Walker canned a straight-on 3-pointer to tie things at 18 with 4:25 to go. Portage sophomore Isaac Paul gave the Warriors’ a 21-19 lead with a triple of his own at 3:40, but the Eagles closed the half with five straight points by Spray for a halftime lead and never relinquished.

Along with Spray, Parker Breunig added 10 points and the 6-foot-7 Wilson chipped in nine, while Paul had seven for the Warriors. Berger credited the Eagles’ big men and admitted that Portage needs to temper its reliance on the 3-pointer, but it will come with time.

“We’re just going to work at it; we have a lot of practice time over the next few weeks, so we’re going to do more live finishing, more post feed and finish work and keep working on those things,” he said.