PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Portage can't manufacture offensively in 56-29 loss to Mt. Horeb

WISCONSIN DELLS — The Portage boys basketball team has yet to fully flip the switch on offense this season. The Warriors again failed to create a power surge Friday night as they fell to Mount Horeb, 56-29, in a Badger North Conference game at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
Seniors Brett Walker and Kendal Thomson each scored seven points to lead Portage in its fourth straight loss to open the season.
“Mount Horeb does a nice job getting into position on defense, so definitely credit to them, but for us, we have to cut hard, screen better and get post touches in order to create,” Portage coach Darrin Berger said.
“I think we saw glimpses of it last week against Reedsburg, but tonight we really didn’t. We need to keep working and I felt we had four decent days offensively; I’m not always looking at a make or miss, but what are we doing to create opportunities and we didn’t create good enough opportunities for ourselves.”
That lack of offense really hurt the Warriors (0-4, 0-2 Badger North) coming out of the break. After trailing 23-13 at halftime, Portage was held scoreless the opening 7 minutes, 40 seconds of the second half as the Vikings opened on a 12-0 run.
Mount Horeb (3-2, 2-0) forced five Portage turnovers during the stretch and got five points from senior Owen Ziegler, who scored a game-high 16 points, as it took a 35-13 lead.
“We were on 13 points for a long, long time, so we’ll keep working on our skill level, but I think a lot of it is shot creation,” Berger said. “For us, that’s hard screens and hard cuts, and if we don’t screen or cut very hard, we’re going to have a hard time creating good looks.”
A 2-pointer by Walker got Portage off the schneid and put some wind in the Warriors’ sails. Mount Horeb’s Carter Ackerman and Thomson traded 3-pointers before the Warriors’ 6-foot guard swapped layups with Simeon Smith to pull within 40-20 with 8:35 left to play.
Portage continued to try and hang around as senior Colton Brandsma hit a pair of free throws to make it 44-22 with 6:18 remaining, but the Warriors never got closer. The Vikings answered with a 7-0 spurt, capped off by Ziegler’s fourth 3-pointer, to take a 51-22 lead with 5 minutes remaining as time faded away.
While the inability to manufacture good looks hurt, the Warriors didn’t do themselves any favors with 17 turnovers.
“The turnovers were frustrating because they were positioning defensively, so they don’t necessarily try to turn you over, and I felt they were self-inflicted,” Berger said. “We have to play stronger and smarter with the ball.”
After falling behind 12-2 early on, Portage began to find its footing midway through the first half. A mid-range jumper and a layup by senior Logan Breunig followed by a runner by senior Matthew Miles pulled the Warriors within 12-8 with 8:15 left in the half.
A scoop shot by Walker cut the lead to 15-10 with 6:30 to go before the Vikings closed the half on an 8-3 run. Breunig added six points while Miles chipped in five for the Warriors. While Berger was pleased with the defensive effort, he knows the Warriors need more shots going through to break into the win column.
“We have to be scoring by committee, so it’s going to take us having six or seven guys getting 8 to 10 points to get over that 50 marker,” he said. “In moments, I thought we did some really good things (defensively). We gave ourselves a chance defensively, but offensively is where we need to get better.”