PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Portage can't manufacture offensively in 56-29 loss to Mt. Horeb

“We were on 13 points for a long, long time, so we’ll keep working on our skill level, but I think a lot of it is shot creation,” Berger said. “For us, that’s hard screens and hard cuts, and if we don’t screen or cut very hard, we’re going to have a hard time creating good looks.”

A 2-pointer by Walker got Portage off the schneid and put some wind in the Warriors’ sails. Mount Horeb’s Carter Ackerman and Thomson traded 3-pointers before the Warriors’ 6-foot guard swapped layups with Simeon Smith to pull within 40-20 with 8:35 left to play.

Portage continued to try and hang around as senior Colton Brandsma hit a pair of free throws to make it 44-22 with 6:18 remaining, but the Warriors never got closer. The Vikings answered with a 7-0 spurt, capped off by Ziegler’s fourth 3-pointer, to take a 51-22 lead with 5 minutes remaining as time faded away.

While the inability to manufacture good looks hurt, the Warriors didn’t do themselves any favors with 17 turnovers.

“The turnovers were frustrating because they were positioning defensively, so they don’t necessarily try to turn you over, and I felt they were self-inflicted,” Berger said. “We have to play stronger and smarter with the ball.”