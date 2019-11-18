In the midst of the football playoffs, the 2019-20 prep boys basketball season officially tipped off on Monday.
Portage returned to the court with a new coach leading the charge, as Darrin Berger officially began his tenure with the Warriors. The 2005 Portage graduate takes over for Ron Olson, who resigned after six seasons at the end of last season.
The Warriors went 5-18 last season, including 3-11 in Badger North Conference play. Portage opened the season 4-5 but lost its next eight straight games and 12 of 13 to close out the regular season before falling to Stoughton, 66-50, in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal.
Portage must replace a pair of starters from last year’s team that averaged 51.4 points per game. Between the spots to fill is that of unanimous first-team All-Badger North pick Eli Considine, who averaged a team-high 24.8 points per game and went over the 1,000-point career mark last season.
Among the returnees are seven seniors, including Matthew Miles, Delnato Sheppard Jr. and Kendal Thomson, who averaged 6, 3.9 and 3.5 points per game. Senior Brett Walker returns from an ACL injury that sidelined him all last season, as well as a plethora of role players looking to take the next step.
Portage opens its season on Nov. 30 with a non-conference game against Randolph at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. The Warriors tip off Badger North play with their home opener against Reedsburg on Dec. 7.
