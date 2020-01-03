PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Portage pulls away past rival Baraboo for first win

BARABOO — Creating off the dribble has been a struggle for the Portage boys basketball team this season.

The Warriors may have started to turn the corner Friday night as it was able to get to the basket often in a 56-45 win over rival Baraboo in a Badger North Conference game at Baraboo High School.

Senior Brett Walker scored a game-high 22 points, including 15 in the second half, as the Warriors topped the Thunderbirds for an eighth straight time, and for their first win of the season.

While driving inside buoyed the Warriors, it was the outside shooting of Walker that swung the game in Portage’s favor. After trailing by as many as eight early in the second half, the Warriors pulled within 35-33 after Portage senior Delnato Sheppard Jr. and Baraboo senior Max Keonig traded layups with just under nine minutes remaining.

Portage (1-7, 1-4 Badger North) didn’t take long to tie things up at 35 after Walker drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key coming out of a T-Birds full timeout. After a Baraboo charge, Walker again unleashed from deep, finding nothing but twine from the left wing for a 38-35 lead with 7:20 left to go, Portage’s first lead since 3:25 left in the first half.