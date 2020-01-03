PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Portage pulls away past rival Baraboo for first win

BARABOO — Creating off the dribble has been a struggle for the Portage boys basketball team this season.
The Warriors may have started to turn the corner Friday night as it was able to get to the basket often in a 56-45 win over rival Baraboo in a Badger North Conference game at Baraboo High School.
Senior Brett Walker scored a game-high 22 points, including 15 in the second half, as the Warriors topped the Thunderbirds for an eighth straight time, and for their first win of the season.
While driving inside buoyed the Warriors, it was the outside shooting of Walker that swung the game in Portage’s favor. After trailing by as many as eight early in the second half, the Warriors pulled within 35-33 after Portage senior Delnato Sheppard Jr. and Baraboo senior Max Keonig traded layups with just under nine minutes remaining.
Portage (1-7, 1-4 Badger North) didn’t take long to tie things up at 35 after Walker drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key coming out of a T-Birds full timeout. After a Baraboo charge, Walker again unleashed from deep, finding nothing but twine from the left wing for a 38-35 lead with 7:20 left to go, Portage’s first lead since 3:25 left in the first half.
The Warriors never trailed after that, despite a charge from the T-Birds. After Portage extended the lead to 41-35 with 6:00 to go on a Sheppard layup, Baraboo sophomore Gabe McReynolds split a pair of free throws before Baraboo senior Calvin Peterson converted a jumper with 4:41 left to make it 41-38.
Baraboo (2-7, 0-5) never got closer the rest of the way however, as Portage extended the lead back out to nine at 47-38 after a 6-0 run. Senior Graham Langkamp kept the T-Birds within striking distance, scoring all seven of Baraboo’s points in a 7-3 run, capped off by a layup with 1:19 to go, to make it 50-45.
The Warriors didn’t let the T-Birds get all the way home though. Walker hit four straight free throws and Sheppard added a layup as Baraboo committed back-to-back turnovers to end its comeback hopes.
Peterson scored a team-high 18 points while Langkamp added 15 to lead the way for Baraboo, while Sheppard added 10 for the Warriors.
Peterson carried the way for the T-Birds early, scoring all of his 18 points in the first half to help Baraboo take a 26-21 lead at halftime. The teams were neck-and-neck throughout until Baraboo closed the final three-plus minutes on a 7-0 run, including a layup by Langkamp and a jumper from Peterson.
Portage will look to keep things rolling next Tuesday when it hosts Tomah in a non-conference clash, while Baraboo hosts Westfield.
PORTAGE 56, BARABOO 45
Portage 21 35 — 56
Baraboo 26 19 — 45
PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Walker 7 4-4 22, Roberts 2 4-8 8, Brandsma 1 0-0 2, Paul 2 0-2 4, Miles 3 1-2 8, L. Breunig 1 0-0 2, Sheppard Jr. 5 0-2 10. Totals 21 9-18 56.
BARABOO — Jurvelin 0 0-3 0, Koenig 1 1-2 3, Langkamp 6 1-2 15, Nachtigal 1 1-4 4, Peterson 7 2-4 18, White Eagle Jr. 1 0-1 2, McReynolds 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 6-18 45.
3-point goals: Por 5 (Walker 4, Miles 1), Bar 5 (Peterson 2, Langkamp 2, Nachtigal 1). Total fouls: Por 18, Bar 18.