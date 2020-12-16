PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Portage roll to first win with romp over Nekoosa, 69-43

After knocking closer and closer for its first win through the opening four games of the year, the Portage boys basketball team kicked in the door on Tuesday.

The Warriors matched Nekoosa's output the entire game, exploding for 43 first-half points before motoring to a 69-43 non-conference win over the Papermakers. All but two Portage players scored as the Warriors scored a season-high and snapped out of their recent shooting funk to get into the win column.

Portage (1-3) seemed to make everything in the first half as they unleashed a 43-16 blitzkrieg on the Papermakers heading into halftime. With a comfortable 27-point cushion, the Warriors kept Nekoosa at arm's-length the final 18 minutes.

Leading the way for Portage was junior Cooper Roberts who tallied a team-high 15 points. Senior Hayes Hensler and junior Eri Brouette also broke double-figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively, while junior Andrew Kopfhammer chipped in eight.

Junior Michale Ringer scored a game-high 16 points and junior Christian Ringer added 9 for the Papermakers, but no other Nekoosa scorer broke seven points.