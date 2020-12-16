 Skip to main content
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Portage roll to first win with romp over Nekoosa, 69-43
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Portage roll to first win with romp over Nekoosa, 69-43

Erik Brouette (copy)

Portage junior Erik Brouette tries to finish through contact from Pardeeville's Hayden Guenther during Monday's non-conference game at Portage High School. Brouette was one of three players in double-figures to help the Warriors to a 69-43 rout over Nekoosa on Tuesday.

 SEAN DAVIS/Daily Register

After knocking closer and closer for its first win through the opening four games of the year, the Portage boys basketball team kicked in the door on Tuesday.

The Warriors matched Nekoosa's output the entire game, exploding for 43 first-half points before motoring to a 69-43 non-conference win over the Papermakers. All but two Portage players scored as the Warriors scored a season-high and snapped out of their recent shooting funk to get into the win column.

Portage (1-3) seemed to make everything in the first half as they unleashed a 43-16 blitzkrieg on the Papermakers heading into halftime. With a comfortable 27-point cushion, the Warriors kept Nekoosa at arm's-length the final 18 minutes.

Leading the way for Portage was junior Cooper Roberts who tallied a team-high 15 points. Senior Hayes Hensler and junior Eri Brouette also broke double-figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively, while junior Andrew Kopfhammer chipped in eight.

Junior Michale Ringer scored a game-high 16 points and junior Christian Ringer added 9 for the Papermakers, but no other Nekoosa scorer broke seven points.

Portage will look to make it two wins in-a-row on Saturday when it hosts rival Baraboo. The Thunderbirds (0-5) are still in search of their first win after falling to Richland Center, 67-41, on Tuesday.

Scoring struggles have hurt Baraboo as its averaging just 42.2 points per game.

