PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Portage turns in complete performance in 73-39 romp of Dodgeville

That quickness also paid dividends on the offensive end, as Portage (4-11) used its transition game to pour it on in the second half. Trailing 29-17 at the break, Dodgeville (7-8) hung around through the opening minutes of the second half, pulling within 42-31 on a putback by junior Dillon Garthwaite with 9 minutes, 20 seconds to go.

It was all Warriors from there, however, as they raced away with a 19-2 run over the next 4-plus minutes to seize a commanding 61-33 lead. Roberts, who had 19 points in the second half, scored the first six points of the run before Brouette buried a 3-pointer from the left wing to take a 51-31 lead with 7 minutes remaining.

A pull-up jumper by Dodgeville’s Lacardar Walker, who scored 12 points, gave the Dodgers some momentum, but only briefly. Roberts proceeded to sandwich both of his 3-pointers around a layup off a Dodgeville turnover before Brouette finished things off with a layup with 4:52 to go for a 61-33 lead.

“When you have a lead and the other team is going to pick up their pressure and start to be really aggressive, if you can go at them, get baskets and get to the rim, rather than back out and be patient,” Berger said, noting the Dodgers nearly erased a 17-point deficit in their 59-55 loss to Oregon last Thursday.