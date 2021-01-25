PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Portage turns in complete performance in 73-39 romp of Dodgeville

At times this season, the Portage boys basketball team has flexed its offensive muscles.
At others, the Warriors have proven they have a propensity for lockdown defense.
One thing the team hasn’t been able to do on a consistent basis is put together an all-around, complete game. After mustering just 39 points in a 31-point loss to Beaver Dam on Saturday, the Warriors put in arguably their best performance of the year on Monday night.
Portage had its second-highest point total of the year and posted its best defensive output, pulling away for a dominant 73-39 win over Dodgeville in a non-conference tilt at Portage High School. Junior Cooper Roberts poured in a game-high 29 points while junior Erik Brouette added 16 as Portage pounded the Dodgers.
“It’s a great feeling. The boys had the confidence and it’s good just going into tomorrow’s game having a win on our back,” Roberts said ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Wautoma.
“I think it was the most complete game we’ve played, and they’ve won seven games,” Portage coach Darrin Berger said of Dodgeville. “They’ve beaten some decent teams and they’re a good team.”
Despite getting boat raced by the Golden Beavers on Saturday, Berger credited the defeat for sharpening the Warriors’ defense. Given the Dodgers have some dynamic guards, Berger said the loss “helped prepare us to do a better job of staying in front today.”
That quickness also paid dividends on the offensive end, as Portage (4-11) used its transition game to pour it on in the second half. Trailing 29-17 at the break, Dodgeville (7-8) hung around through the opening minutes of the second half, pulling within 42-31 on a putback by junior Dillon Garthwaite with 9 minutes, 20 seconds to go.
It was all Warriors from there, however, as they raced away with a 19-2 run over the next 4-plus minutes to seize a commanding 61-33 lead. Roberts, who had 19 points in the second half, scored the first six points of the run before Brouette buried a 3-pointer from the left wing to take a 51-31 lead with 7 minutes remaining.
A pull-up jumper by Dodgeville’s Lacardar Walker, who scored 12 points, gave the Dodgers some momentum, but only briefly. Roberts proceeded to sandwich both of his 3-pointers around a layup off a Dodgeville turnover before Brouette finished things off with a layup with 4:52 to go for a 61-33 lead.
“When you have a lead and the other team is going to pick up their pressure and start to be really aggressive, if you can go at them, get baskets and get to the rim, rather than back out and be patient,” Berger said, noting the Dodgers nearly erased a 17-point deficit in their 59-55 loss to Oregon last Thursday.
“We’re a small team so what else can we do, really, and when we got that going, it just felt great,” Roberts added.
A midrange jumper by Charlie Keith pulled Dodgeville within 61-35 with 4:45 to go. The sophomore, who finished with a team-high 14 points, scored the Dodgers’ final four points of the night, but it was far from enough. Keith and Walker were the lone Dodgeville players in double figures, while Portage held the Dodgers’ duo of Garthwaite and Matthew Pittz, who average a combined 27 points, to just nine total.
While it was an off shooting night for the Dodgers, who shoot 31.2 percent from 3-point range on the season, as they only had one triple. Berger didn’t want to undercut the Warriors’ work.
“The guys played hard and they tried to do the things we talk about defensively,” he said.
That defense was on display early, when Portage raced out to an early 15-4 lead following a transition layup from Roberts and a breakaway bucket from Brouette with 11:45 to go. Dodgeville found its footing, pulling within 17-13 at the midway point but never getting closer.
Portage sophomore Kyan Reichhoff sank a turnaround jumper before senior Hayes Hensler hammered home a two-handed slam off a steal with 8 minutes left, sparking a 12-4 run to end the half for the Warriors.
Hensler added six points, while senior Alex Schuette chipped in eight points — all in the second half — for Portage. Berger knows how difficult the Warriors are to handle when they’re getting other key contributions, something that isn’t lost on Roberts as the team looks to get hot before the postseason homestretch.
“It’s great because we’ve been working really hard,” Robert said. “Having this win under us is just going to fuel us to keep practicing harder, keep wanting it more and when the playoffs come, we can keep working.”
PORTAGE 73, DODGEVILLE 39</&hspag4>
Dodgeville 17 22 — 39
Portage 29 44 — 73
DODGEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Keith 5 4-6 14, Walker 6 0-2 12, Garthwaite 1 0-0 2, Jacobson 0 2-2 2, Montague 1 0-0 2, Pittz 3 0-0 7. Totals 16 6-10 39.
PORTAGE — Mael 2 0-0 5, Brouette 6 1-3 16, Schuette 3 1-1 8, Reichhoff 1 0-0 2, Hensler 3 0-0 6, Michael 1 0-0 3, Roberts 13 1-3 29, Fimreite 0 2-2 2. Totals 29 7-11 73.
3-point goals: D 1 (Pittz); P 8 (Brouette 3, Roberts 2, Mael 1, Schuette 1, Michael 1). Total fouls: D 10; P 12.
