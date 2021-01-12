PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Portage uses early second half surge to top Westfield

That final half-minute was all Portage however, with Roberts getting a slicing layup to drop with 15 seconds to go before Brouette adding a steal and layup of his own before the final horn for a 33-28 lead. That surge carried over into the second half as Portage opened on an extended 20-9 run finished off by a left corner 3-pointer by senior Alex Schuette for a 53-37 lead with 9:30 to go.

“When the team is going to play the zone, there are kind of three areas you can pick up extra points: in transition, trying to get the ball in the paint and offensive rebounds. I thought we got a little bit of all of those, and you don’t want to settle,” Berger said, as the Warriors caught the Pioneers in transition for a number of scores during the floor tilting stretch.

“We always want to go into halftime with momentum, and in this case they had it. That’s hard when you’re fighting for every possession, and you don’t have that momentum, it makes coming out of halftime a little bit tougher,” Fritz added.

Despite the stark momentum shift, the Pioneers, to their credit, didn’t pack up the tent. Westfield continued to counterpunch, eventually closing within twice at 56-46 and later 58-48 after a Barton mid-range jumper with 5:33 to go.