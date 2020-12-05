PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Portage's late push falls short in opening loss to Reedsburg

Also at Berger’s disposal is senior Brandon Simons and sophomore Ashton Krasovec, while junior Isaac Paul, who is unable to play due to an torn ACL sustained during the fall football season, provides added leadership on the bench.

“One of our three keys was team, and we talked about how our collective 10 needs to be greater than them,” Berger said. “We don’t necessarily have a star, but I think we have a lot of guys who can help us so depth is going to have to be something for us.”

While they don’t have lots of experience, Berger said the team has good chemistry and strong ball control. After getting over their skis at times last season, Berger believes the Warriors can keep the foot on the gas, and the ball, as they push the pace this season.

“I think our ability to take care of the ball gives us a chance to do a lot of different things and get better in a lot of different areas as well,” he said.

Berger was also pleased with the Warriors’ active defense, something that will be another important factor in the offense. That’s not to say there won’t be growing pains, but he knows it will come in time.

Portage will have little time to think things over as it welcomes Madison Edgewood on Tuesday before hosting Watertown on Friday.