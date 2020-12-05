PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Portage's late push falls short in opening loss to Reedsburg

With just one player back with true varsity experience this winter, the Portage boys basketball team is learning on the fly this winter.
The Warriors were touch-and-go as they got their first taste of that Saturday afternoon against Reedsburg, suffering a 58-57 season opening loss at Portage High School. Junior Erik Brouette tallied 20 points, including six 3-pointers, in his varsity debut for Portage, but his heave at the buzzer was just off the mark.
Even in defeat, second-year Portage coach Darrin Berger was pleased with the Warriors efforts given the significant amount of turnover this winter.
“There were definitely a lot of good things. We talked about how you say things like ‘Every possession and every play matter,’ and it can sound like a cliché. But obviously when you lose by one you think that every single decision I make or play that they make can be the difference in the game,” he said.
“We have some experience where we’re learning on the go a bit, so I was happy we battled until the end and I hope we learn from this.”
Portage (0-1) trailed by seven in the final minutes after Reedsburg senior Zach Bestor split a pair of free throws for 55-48 lead with 2 minutes, 18 seconds left to play. The Warriors kept chipping away however, as Brouette canned a 3-pointer with 1:05 left to pull within 56-52.
Portage junior Cooper Roberts added a layup following a Beavers turnover with 38 seconds left to cut the hole to 56-54. Bestor, who finished with a game-high 23, gave the Warriors a lifeline as he missed a pair of free throws with 27.1 seconds left, but Roberts’ ensuing 3-pointer was no good.
Bestor was fouled again with 10.7 remaining and this time sank both shots from the charity stripe to extend the lead back to four at 58-54. Brouette kept the Warriors alive however, burying a straight-on 3-pointer with 5 seconds left for a 58-57 deficit.
The 5-foot-10 guard had a chance at the horn after Reedsburg junior Joe Lindholm missed two free throws with 3.1 seconds left, but the half-court toss hammered off the backboard. While just a one-point loss, the Warriors squandered some chances down the stretch, especially at the free throw line.
Portage, which finished just 5-of-14 on the day, made just 1 of its final 5 shots at the charity stripe.
“The free throw line surprised us all because we’ve shot it so well in practice and the scrimmage, that we thought, honestly, that we were going to be a 75% free throw shooting team,” Berger said. “It’s new for them and the pressure and everything like that, and I think their legs might have been tired.”
The Warriors also missed on some chances to seize on momentum. The two teams traded punches as Portage led 9-7 before the Warriors went on an 8-2 run, including 3-pointers by Brouette and junior Kaden Hooker, for a 17-9 lead with 8:53 left in the first half.
The Beavers took a timeout following the Brouette triple and proceeded to answer with a 10-0 run, capped by one of Bestor’s four 3-pointers, for a 19-18 lead with 6:15 remaining. Reedsburg (1-1) built off that surge and carried a 28-27 lead into halftime.
“It kind of felt like if we keep doing the things we’re doing, we have a chance to go into half with a lead,” Berger said. “Instead they took the lead and some of those momentum times, where we don’t have to do any spectacular, we just have to be more consistent.”
The Warriors flipped the script early in the second half, tying things at 32 with just under 14 minutes left to play on a reverse layup by junior Greg Hammer. However, the Beavers again replied as Bestor buried consecutive 3-pointers to give Reedsburg the lead for good.
Along with Brouette, Roberts had 12 points while Hooker chipped in nine and sophomore Kyan Reichhoff chipped in eight. Despite starting the season on the wrong end, the Warriors, who finished last year 2-20 overall, showed a good amount of depth in the loss.
Berger regularly interchanged 10 players, with senior Alex Schuette, Brouette, Roberts, Hensler and Reichhoff getting the start. Juniors Logan Mael, Andrew Kopfhamer and Jared Michael, as well as Hammer and Hooker also got significant time off the bench, an expected theme this winter.
Also at Berger’s disposal is senior Brandon Simons and sophomore Ashton Krasovec, while junior Isaac Paul, who is unable to play due to an torn ACL sustained during the fall football season, provides added leadership on the bench.
“One of our three keys was team, and we talked about how our collective 10 needs to be greater than them,” Berger said. “We don’t necessarily have a star, but I think we have a lot of guys who can help us so depth is going to have to be something for us.”
While they don’t have lots of experience, Berger said the team has good chemistry and strong ball control. After getting over their skis at times last season, Berger believes the Warriors can keep the foot on the gas, and the ball, as they push the pace this season.
“I think our ability to take care of the ball gives us a chance to do a lot of different things and get better in a lot of different areas as well,” he said.
Berger was also pleased with the Warriors’ active defense, something that will be another important factor in the offense. That’s not to say there won’t be growing pains, but he knows it will come in time.
Portage will have little time to think things over as it welcomes Madison Edgewood on Tuesday before hosting Watertown on Friday.
REEDSBURG 58, PORTAGE 57
Reedsburg;28;30;—;58
Portage;27;30;—;57
REEDSBURG (fg ft-fta pts) — Brady Mikonowicz 2 1-2 5, Jalen Roman 4 0-0 9, Jack Campbell 1 0-0 2, Joe Lindholm 1 0-2 3, Zach Bestor 5 9-13 23, Alex Woodruff 1 0-0 3, Ethan Peper 2 0-1 4, Sawyer Molitor 3 0-1 6, Hunter Dempsey 1 1-2 3. Totals 20 11-21 58.
PORTAGE — Logan Mael 0 0-1 0, Erik Brouette 7 0-2 20, Greg Hammer 1 0-0 2, Kyan Reichhoff 3 1-1 8, Hayes Hensler 3 0-1 6, Cooper Roberts 4 3-8 12, Kaden Hooker 3 1-2 9. Totals 21 5-14 57.
3-point goals: R 7 (Bestor 4, Roman 1, Lindholm 1, Woodruff 1); P 10 (Brouette 6, Hooker 2, Reichhoff 1, Roberts 1). Total fouls: R 19; P 20. Fouled out: P (Alex Schuette).
