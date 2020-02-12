PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: PRINT ONLY

The Sauk Prairie prep boys basketball team suffered a 28-point loss at Reedsburg two months ago.

The Eagles flipped it around at home, playing likely their best defensive game of the year to claim a 49-46 double-overtime win over Reedsburg in Friday's Badger North Conference game in Prairie du Sac.

Reedsburg didn't go away easily, but Sauk Prairie took the lead for good on a Trevor Spray basket. Brandt Wilson added two free throws to cap off his 24-point night.

Wilson made five of Sauk Prairie's 10 3-pointers in a barrage that started early. Wilson and Spray hit back-to-back 3-pointers during a 9-0 run that gave the Eagles a 19-8 lead. Will Fuhrmann, who led Reedsburg with 13 points, ended the Beavers' five-minute scoreless drought, then Max Tully grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back to cut the deficit to 19-12.

Fuhrmann and Tully each had six points at that point, as the Beavers struggled to get anything going and trailed 20-12 at halftime.

Sauk Prairie (7-9, 5-5 Badger North) held a relatively comfortable lead until Reedsburg closed with a 25-15 run that forced overtime with the teams tied at 35.