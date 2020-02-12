PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: PRINT ONLY

The Sauk Prairie prep boys basketball team suffered a 28-point loss at Reedsburg two months ago.
The Eagles flipped it around at home, playing likely their best defensive game of the year to claim a 49-46 double-overtime win over Reedsburg in Friday's Badger North Conference game in Prairie du Sac.
Reedsburg didn't go away easily, but Sauk Prairie took the lead for good on a Trevor Spray basket. Brandt Wilson added two free throws to cap off his 24-point night.
Wilson made five of Sauk Prairie's 10 3-pointers in a barrage that started early. Wilson and Spray hit back-to-back 3-pointers during a 9-0 run that gave the Eagles a 19-8 lead. Will Fuhrmann, who led Reedsburg with 13 points, ended the Beavers' five-minute scoreless drought, then Max Tully grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back to cut the deficit to 19-12.
Fuhrmann and Tully each had six points at that point, as the Beavers struggled to get anything going and trailed 20-12 at halftime.
Sauk Prairie (7-9, 5-5 Badger North) held a relatively comfortable lead until Reedsburg closed with a 25-15 run that forced overtime with the teams tied at 35.
The Beavers came back again in overtime, with Tully grabbing a loose ball, spinning and laying it in to tie the game at 42 going into double overtime. Sauk Prairie put the game away for good, avenging a 72-44 loss at Reedsburg on Dec. 12.
Reedsburg 63, Beaver Dam 59
The Beavers pulled out a close one on Tuesday, scoring 41 second-half points to overcome a 24-22 halftime deficit and claim a 63-59 home win over Beaver Dam.
Fuhrmann scored a game-high 21 points, making 6 of 8 free throws and three of Reedsburg's five 3-pointers. Zach Hale made the other two to finish with 15 points, while Tully chipped in 14 points.
Brady Helbing led Beaver Dam (7-10, 3-7) with 16 points. Nate Abel and Broden Boschert added 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Reedsburg (14-4, 7-3) will return to action Friday at Baraboo. The Beavers claimed a 75-57 home win over the T-Birds on Dec. 20.