PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg gets going in second half to hold off Portage, 58-57

For Rupnow, the biggest key for the Beavers will be finding the right fit for all the new and existing pieces, as well as creating poise.

“Confidence is a huge piece of it and finding the right mix of guys, for me as a coach, is a challenge. Nobody’s played roles except for Zach really, big roles and we have a long ways to go,” he said.

One thing that should ease the turnover is the Beavers’ size and adaptability. Unlike his first six seasons, Rupnow has some good length at his disposal with seven players at 6-foot-1 or taller, including Peper (6-7) and Dempsey (6-6).

That versatility will be key both offensively and defensively as Rupnow said he has “a really divers team in terms of abilities.”

“We can go small, we can go big. We can go man, we can go zone and we really do a little bit of everything,” he said. “We just have to find out what we’re going to do best and stick with that.

“We’re still in this crazy 2020 where we’re still figuring that out, but I think it’s going to be pretty exciting once that clicks and we put the whole team together. I think it’s going to be pretty special once we can all play together and with the correct roles.”