PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg gets going in second half to hold off Portage, 58-57

PORTAGE — Without fans, students or bands currently in gyms this winter, supplying your own energy is pivotal.
After a slow start, the Reedsburg boys basketball team got some pep in its step Saturday afternoon as the Beavers held off Portage for a 58-57 win in a non-conference tilt at Portage High School. Senior Zach Bestor had a game-high 23 points, including four 3-pointers, to help power the Beavers to their first win of the season.
While a win over a Badger North Conference rival — despite the game being considered a non-conference contest with the 16-team conference electing to not hold a league season this winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic — is always nice, Reedsburg coach Josh Rupnow said the Beavers were left wanting.
“I think the guys know they got a lot to work on and we were pretty quiet after the win,” he said. “It was kind of the same story going into half and at the end of the game. We had the lead and won the game, but it was still pretty quiet.
“A quiet team isn’t what any coach wants, so we’ve got to fill these gyms up. These are quiet gyms and we want our voices to be heard, not the other teams’.”
The Beavers (1-1) were heard early in the second half as they took the lead after tying at 32 in the opening minutes. Reedsburg’s advantage kept throughout, leading by seven in the final minutes after Bestor split a pair of free throws for 55-48 lead with 2 minutes, 18 seconds left to play. The Warriors kept chipping away however, as junior Erik Brouette canned a 3-pointer with 1:05 left to pull within 56-52.
Portage junior Cooper Roberts added a layup following a Beavers turnover with 38 seconds left to cut the hole to 56-54. Bestor gave the Warriors a lifeline as he missed a pair of free throws with 27.1 seconds left, but Roberts’ ensuing 3-pointer was no good.
Bestor was fouled again with 10.7 remaining and this time sank both shots from the charity stripe to extend the lead back to four at 58-54. Brouette kept the Warriors alive however, burying a straight-on 3-pointer with 5 seconds left for a 58-57 deficit.
The 5-foot-10 guard had a chance at the horn after Reedsburg junior Joe Lindholm missed two free throws with 3.1 seconds left, but the half-court toss hammered off the backboard. Despite sweating it out in the end, Rupnow thought the Beavers’ offense executed well despite some turnovers.
“We threw it away five too many times maybe, but a lot of these guys, again, are in new roles,” he said. “In a really close game, we really just need to make our free throws and we would have extended the lead more for sure.
“Credit to Portage for a great effort, grit and clawing back each time. They were right there.”
The Warriors (0-1) were right there from the beginning as the two teams traded punches in the opening minutes as Portage led 9-7 before going on an 8-2 run. Brouette, who finished with 20 points, and junior Kaden Hooker buried triples during the spurt for a 17-8 Portage lead with 8:53 left in the first half.
The Beavers took a timeout following the Brouette triple and proceeded to answer with a 10-0 run, capped by one of Bestor’s four 3-pointers, for a 19-18 lead with 6:15 remaining. Reedsburg built off that surge and carried a 28-27 lead into halftime.
The Warriors flipped the script early in the second half, tying things at 32 with just under 14 minutes left to play on a reverse layup by junior Greg Hammer. However, the Beavers again replied as Bestor buried consecutive 3-pointers to give Reedsburg the lead for good.
Out of all the Beavers’ returnees, of which there are five, Bestor saw the most minutes last year as he averaged 12.6 points per game. While Reedsburg will rely on the 6-foot guard, he will also be in a new role this season.
“He’s still got some getting used to being the top dog and the leader, and we need him to get louder,” Rupnow said. “He’s kind of in the same boat even though he’s got so much experience, it’s a new role now running the whole show with a completely different team.”
Along with Bestor, the Beavers also return fellow seniors Ethan Peper, Hunter Dempsey, Alex Woodruff and Hunter Wais. Dempsey, Peper and Woodruff combined for 10 points in the win over the Warriors and will be called upon even more as the season wears on.
Coupled with the returnees, the Beavers welcome an athletic bunch of newcomers in juniors Brady Mikonowicz, Jack Campbell, Joe Lindholm, Zach Tourdot, Peyton Tourdot and Sawyer Molitor. Reedsburg also adds sophomore Jalen Roman, who added a second-best nine points in Saturday’s win.
For Rupnow, the biggest key for the Beavers will be finding the right fit for all the new and existing pieces, as well as creating poise.
“Confidence is a huge piece of it and finding the right mix of guys, for me as a coach, is a challenge. Nobody’s played roles except for Zach really, big roles and we have a long ways to go,” he said.
One thing that should ease the turnover is the Beavers’ size and adaptability. Unlike his first six seasons, Rupnow has some good length at his disposal with seven players at 6-foot-1 or taller, including Peper (6-7) and Dempsey (6-6).
That versatility will be key both offensively and defensively as Rupnow said he has “a really divers team in terms of abilities.”
“We can go small, we can go big. We can go man, we can go zone and we really do a little bit of everything,” he said. “We just have to find out what we’re going to do best and stick with that.
“We’re still in this crazy 2020 where we’re still figuring that out, but I think it’s going to be pretty exciting once that clicks and we put the whole team together. I think it’s going to be pretty special once we can all play together and with the correct roles.”
Reedsburg will have a short turnaround as they travel to fellow Badger North foe Sauk Prairie on Tuesday.
REEDSBURG 58, PORTAGE 57
Reedsburg;28;30;—;58
Portage;27;30;—;57
REEDSBURG (fg ft-fta pts) — Brady Mikonowicz 2 1-2 5, Jalen Roman 4 0-0 9, Jack Campbell 1 0-0 2, Joe Lindholm 1 0-2 3, Zach Bestor 5 9-13 23, Alex Woodruff 1 0-0 3, Ethan Peper 2 0-1 4, Sawyer Molitor 3 0-1 6, Hunter Dempsey 1 1-2 3. Totals 20 11-21 58.
PORTAGE — Logan Mael 0 0-1 0, Erik Brouette 7 0-2 20, Greg Hammer 1 0-0 2, Kyan Reichhoff 3 1-1 8, Hayes Hensler 3 0-1 6, Cooper Roberts 4 3-8 12, Kaden Hooker 3 1-2 9. Totals 21 5-14 57.
3-point goals: R 7 (Bestor 4, Roman 1, Lindholm 1, Woodruff 1); P 10 (Brouette 6, Hooker 2, Reichhoff 1, Roberts 1). Total fouls: R 19; P 20. Fouled out: P (Alex Schuette).
