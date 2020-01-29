PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie dropped by Badger North-leading Waunakee

The Sauk Prairie High School boys basketball team fell to .500 in Badger North Conference action with Tuesday's 69-46 loss at conference-leading Waunakee.
Waunakee (12-4, 7-1 Badger North) took a 33-23 lead into halftime and steadily pulled away to drop Sauk Prairie to 5-8 overall, including 4-4 in the Badger North.
Sauk Prairie's Trevor Spray scored a game-high 21 points, while Brandt Wilson added 10 points in the loss.
Caden Nelson paced Waunakee with 16 points.
The Warriors swept the season series, also notching a 56-37 win at Sauk Prairie on Dec. 7.