PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie dropped by Badger North-leading Waunakee

Brandt Wilson
SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

The Sauk Prairie High School boys basketball team fell to .500 in Badger North Conference action with Tuesday's 69-46 loss at conference-leading Waunakee.

Waunakee (12-4, 7-1 Badger North) took a 33-23 lead into halftime and steadily pulled away to drop Sauk Prairie to 5-8 overall, including 4-4 in the Badger North.

Sauk Prairie's Trevor Spray scored a game-high 21 points, while Brandt Wilson added 10 points in the loss.

Caden Nelson paced Waunakee with 16 points.

The Warriors swept the season series, also notching a 56-37 win at Sauk Prairie on Dec. 7.

