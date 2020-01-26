PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie falls in overtime at Badger Challenge

The Sauk Prairie High School basketball team couldn't find the mark in overtime of Saturday's loss to Monona Grove.

The Eagles were outscored 8-0 in the extra period, suffering a 58-50 loss to Monona Grove in the fourth-place game of the Badger Challenge at Madison Edgewood High School.

Badger North representative Sauk Prairie took a 30-25 lead into half, but Monona Grove closed to force overtime and notch head coach Dan Zweifel's 300th career win.

A trio of Silver Eagles (5-7) scored in double figures, led by Connor Bracken's game-high 15 points. Lance Nelson made four of Monona Grove's nine 3-pointers to score 14 points, while Jacob Munz added 10 points.

Sauk Prairie (5-7) was led by 14 points from Trevor Spray, 13 points from Brandt Wilson and 10 points from Parker Breunig.

Monona Grove has won three of its past four games, scoring 40.8 points per game during the stretch.

The Eagles' two-game winning streak came to an end. They'll carry a 4-3 conference record into Tuesday's Badger North game at Waunakee. Sauk Prairie suffered a 56-37 home loss to Waunakee on Dec. 7.