PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie holds off Reedsburg surge in season-opening win

The Sauk Prairie prep boys basketball team was held to four second-half field goals.
But the Eagles played 36 of minutes of defense to overcome the prolonged drought and claim a 42-35 season-opening home win over Reedsburg.
"We're always going to defend," Sauk Prairie head coach Sean McGann said, noting the Eagles had eight separate instances of three straight defensive stops. "I think we're going to win the games that we do with our defense. We have capable scorers, Brandt Wilson scored 23 tonight, but we're not always going to make shots. We won with our defense. That's just what we're going to be and that's kind of our identity.
"The guys played really hard. This team's always going to play hard. I love this team and how they play."
On Tuesday night, the Sauk Prairie (1-0) defense was focused on slowing down Zach Bestor. The Reedsburg (1-2) senior guard, who averaged 12.6 points per game last year, finished with four 3-pointers and 21 points against a Sauk Prairie team that forced him to play against several defenders.
"He's obviously a great shooter," McGann said of Bestor, noting the Eagles tried to extend out on him. "Guys aren't used to having to defend that far out. A lot of times we'll have a hand down, and good shooters like that don't even see the defender. I think we'll learn from it. I thought Devin Breunig did a really nice job as the primary guy on him. And we always talk about it it's just not Devin Breunig guarding that guy, it's a team defense. We were definitely honing in on him, and he's a good player, so he still had 21. He hit some really tough shots, but that's what good players do. I thought we made it hard for him and our game plan was to make other guys beat us."
Bestor scored 14 of his points in the second half. The first half was all Eagles, as they turned an early 7-6 deficit into a 24-11 halftime advantage. The 18-4 run started when Kyle Been assisted Brandt Wilson to give the Eagles an 18-7 advantage with 13 minutes, 55 seconds to play in the first half.
They never gave the lead up, as Isaac Breunig grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back before Wilson made two of his game-high five 3-pointers in a 12-0 run that saw the Eagles play patiently against Reedsburg's 1-3-1 zone.
"I watched their first two games and not one single possession did they play 1-3-1," McGann said of how his team was able to adjust to a style of defense they weren't expecting. "And 1-3-1 is such a weird zone because not a lot of teams play it. You could tell we were uncomfortable at times, but we made some shots early on and that kind of got our confidence going."
The Beavers briefly pulled within 18-11 after an Ethan Peper layup and a Bestor pullup jumper. But Sauk Prairie responded, as Fadil Ahmetaj assisted Devin Breunig for back-to-back layups to give the Eagles the 24-11 halftime lead.
The flow of the game changed coming out of the locker room, as the Eagles went just 4-for-20 shooting against a Reedsburg defense that primarily played man-to-man.
"The big thing being catching the ball with a purpose," McGann said of what the Eagles need to improve on moving forward. "A lot of times are guys will catch and not look at the rim. Defenses can sense that. When you catch the ball and aren't looking at the rim, they can say, "OK, this guy's not confident and doesn't want to score.' "
A Bestor 3-pointer trimmed the deficit to 36-31 with 3:49 remaining. The Beavers pulled within three points on a couple of occasions down the stretch, but Sauk Prairie did enough to hang on.
"I just think we have to learn how to play with a lead," McGann said, noting he was proud of how the Eagles played after just seven practices. "Really, late game should be layup city because the defense is scrambling. We'll work on it, we haven't worked on it in practice a lot and that's our fault as coaches."
Both teams will return to later this week, with Reedsburg hosting Beaver Dam on Friday and Sauk Prairie hosting Madison Edgewood on Thursday.
"There's so many things that are just different, and you could tell that was our first game," said McGann, who said he doesn't think his team will take practice for granted again after the hurdles COVID-19 has brought. "We'll learn from it and grow. We have a really good Edgewood team coming up here, so we'll be tested again."
