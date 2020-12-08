PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie holds off Reedsburg surge in season-opening win

The Sauk Prairie prep boys basketball team was held to four second-half field goals.

But the Eagles played 36 of minutes of defense to overcome the prolonged drought and claim a 42-35 season-opening home win over Reedsburg.

"We're always going to defend," Sauk Prairie head coach Sean McGann said, noting the Eagles had eight separate instances of three straight defensive stops. "I think we're going to win the games that we do with our defense. We have capable scorers, Brandt Wilson scored 23 tonight, but we're not always going to make shots. We won with our defense. That's just what we're going to be and that's kind of our identity.

"The guys played really hard. This team's always going to play hard. I love this team and how they play."

On Tuesday night, the Sauk Prairie (1-0) defense was focused on slowing down Zach Bestor. The Reedsburg (1-2) senior guard, who averaged 12.6 points per game last year, finished with four 3-pointers and 21 points against a Sauk Prairie team that forced him to play against several defenders.