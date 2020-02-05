PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie pulls out overtime win over Verona

Trevor Spray and Isaac Breunig carried Sauk Prairie to a non-conference win at Verona on Tuesday.

Spray scored a game-high 18 points, while Breunig made all four of Sauk Prairie's 3-pointers to finish with a season-high 16 points in the Eagles' 53-47 overtime win.

Brandt Wilson added eight points for the Eagles, while Parker Breunig had six and Eddie Breunig had four.

Adam Bekx and Haakon Anderson scored 16 and 10 points, respectively, for Verona (3-14). The Wildcats had been coming off Saturday's 63-49 win at Janesville Craig.

The Eagles (6-8, 4-4) ended a two-game losing streak, improving to 2-4 in non-conference play this season.

Sauk Prairie will return to action with Friday's home game against Reedsburg (13-3, 6-2). The Eagles suffered a 72-44 loss at Reedsburg on Dec. 12, with the Beavers' Will Fuhrmann scoring a game-high 21 points.