PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie returns from quarantine to beat Portage

PORTAGE — The metaphorical deck was stacked against the Sauk Prairie boys basketball team on Thursday night.
Having last played 13 days ago and without five players, including four starters, the Eagles had their work cut out for them. It was just another night at the office though as Sauk Prairie worked through all the roadblocks for a 57-52 road win over rival Portage.
Senior Brandt Wilson poured in a game-high 29 points, including 15 in the first half, and the rest of the Eagles stepped up as Sauk Prairie finished off a regular season sweep over the Warriors.
“I just said to our guys that 'I've been a part of a lot of really cool things in sports, and I think that's at the top,’” Sauk Prairie coach Sean McGann said.
“I know it sounds stupid, but for us to have four starters out and then our sixth man, now a starter, get injured in a game, I was inspired.
“That's the first time I've been inspired coaching; I'm at a loss for words. Our guys just played so hard and that is the Sauk Prairie team I've dreamt of coaching. I'm just really proud of them; it was a gutty performance by our guys stepping up. It was awesome.”
That gutsiness was on display late in the first half as Sauk Prairie (7-3) took control. After trading punches most of the first half, the Eagles landed key blows down the stretch to take a lead at the break. Wilson was responsible for the damage as he broke a 22-all deadlock with consecutive 3-point plays.
Following a left corner triple by junior Erik Brouette, Wilson was fouled on a reverse layup before adding the subsequent free throw with 3 minutes, 48 seconds left in the half. The 6-foot-7 forward then picked off a pass and raced up court before repeating with another old fashioned 3-point play to stretch the lead to 28-22.
“Brandt’s our guy and we’ve been riding him all year. He’s had an outstanding senior year; his leadership has stepped up,” McGann said.
Portage coach Darrin Berger added: “He was going to get some and that was going to happen, but a lot of the other stuff in other places hurt us.
“He’s good but it was a lot of the defense elsewhere that had to be better for us tonight.”
The back-to-back buckets, along with a stretch where they bled two minutes off the clock, helped give the Eagles momentum enough to grab a 30-24 lead at the break. Sauk Prairie took advantage of the wind in its sails as it stretched the lead to as many as many as 10 behind a 6-2 spurt coming out of halftime, finished off by an Ethan Gibbs’ 3-pointer with 16:30 to go for a 36-26 lead.
The Warriors never went away however, countering with an 8-0 run of their own. Roberts sandwiched a pair of free throws and a bucket around a 3-pointer by Brouette, who had a team-high 15 points, before Logan Mael finished things off with a free throw with 10:05 to go.
The 6-1 junior guard missed on a chance to knot things however, as he was fouled on a 3-point attempt by Connor Ballweg. The squandered opportunity came back to hinder the Warriors as the Eagles slowly pulled away.
Sauk Prairie responded to the Portage dash with a 13-5 run over the next 7:45 to take a 49-39 lead with 2:20 remaining. Wilson sparked things with a layup off a lob pass in deep and finished things off with consecutive layups as Sauk Prairie retook a 10-point lead.
“Everything is important and when things aren’t going well for you, you have to be mentally tough enough to make it right,” Berger said. “Usually it’s a lot of different things, it’s rarely every one glaring issue, it’s just a lot of things you want to be better at.”
Portage (4-12) shook things off and continued to push, pulling within five twice down the home stretch, first at 50-45 on a Brouette layup with 53 seconds to go. Sauk Prairie countered with five straight Wilson points however before the Warriors got back within 57-52 with 12 seconds to go but it was too late.
Junior Cooper Roberts added 15 points for the Warriors while Gibbs chipped in 12 for the Eagles. Despite having to grind out another win — all but one of the Eagles’ victories has come by single-digits — none of that mattered to McGann, crediting his team’s effort, and noting the benefit looking ahead.