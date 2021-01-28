PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie returns from quarantine to beat Portage

PORTAGE — The metaphorical deck was stacked against the Sauk Prairie boys basketball team on Thursday night.

Having last played 13 days ago and without five players, including four starters, the Eagles had their work cut out for them. It was just another night at the office though as Sauk Prairie worked through all the roadblocks for a 57-52 road win over rival Portage.

Senior Brandt Wilson poured in a game-high 29 points, including 15 in the first half, and the rest of the Eagles stepped up as Sauk Prairie finished off a regular season sweep over the Warriors.

“I just said to our guys that 'I've been a part of a lot of really cool things in sports, and I think that's at the top,’” Sauk Prairie coach Sean McGann said.

“I know it sounds stupid, but for us to have four starters out and then our sixth man, now a starter, get injured in a game, I was inspired.

“That's the first time I've been inspired coaching; I'm at a loss for words. Our guys just played so hard and that is the Sauk Prairie team I've dreamt of coaching. I'm just really proud of them; it was a gutty performance by our guys stepping up. It was awesome.”