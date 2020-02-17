PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie shut down by DeForest

Nothing was easy for the Sauk Prairie High School boys basketball team in a Feb. 14 home loss to DeForest.

The Eagles were held below 40 points for the first time since early December, suffering a 53-37 Badger North Conference loss to the Norskies.

Sauk Prairie (7-10, 5-6 Badger North) trailed 22-10 at halftime, with DeForest (13-5, 9-2) holding on to sweep the season series. The Norskies also claimed a 56-55 home win over the Eagles on Dec. 20.

Ben German and Isaac Breunig each scored nine points to lead Sauk Prairie.

DeForest won with balance, getting 12 points from Brody Hartig, 11 from Max Weisbrod and 10 from Jahyl Bonds.