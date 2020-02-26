PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie splits non-conference games with Wisconsin Dells, River Valley
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL | SAUK PRAIRIE 62, BARABOO 49

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie splits non-conference games with Wisconsin Dells, River Valley

WISCONSIN DELLS — The Sauk Prairie prep boys basketball team scored a season-low 31 points and had its mini two-game winning streak snapped with a 58-31 loss in Wisconsin Dells on Monday night.

Sauk Prairie’s only lead of the game came when Trevor Spray drained a 3-pointer from the left corner to give the Eagles a 3-2 lead just under 2 minutes into the game. Things went from bad to worse for the Eagles, as starting guard Ben German suffered a lower leg injury midway through the first half and didn’t return.

Sauk Prairie gained a little momentum with an 8-2 run to close the first half. The run began with another 3-pointer from Spray, who led the Eagles with 10 points, and was finished off with a layup by Spray and a 3-pointer from Brandt Wilson that cut the Wisconsin Dells lead to 29-18 at the break.

The game started to get away from the Eagles when Wisconsin Dells opened the second half on a 10-2 run. A putback bucket by junior Tyler Uselman was the only Sauk Prairie basket in the first 6:00 of the second half, as the Chiefs took a 39-20 lead.

Sauk Prairie 45, River Valley 43

Spray made the game-winning 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds remaining in Tuesday's 45-43 home non-conference win over River Valley.

Wilson paced the Eagles (10-11) with 14 points, while Isaac Breunig added 13 and Spray had 11.

River Valley got 13 points from Josh Maier and 12 from Will Bailey.

