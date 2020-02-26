PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie splits non-conference games with Wisconsin Dells, River Valley

WISCONSIN DELLS — The Sauk Prairie prep boys basketball team scored a season-low 31 points and had its mini two-game winning streak snapped with a 58-31 loss in Wisconsin Dells on Monday night.
Sauk Prairie’s only lead of the game came when Trevor Spray drained a 3-pointer from the left corner to give the Eagles a 3-2 lead just under 2 minutes into the game. Things went from bad to worse for the Eagles, as starting guard Ben German suffered a lower leg injury midway through the first half and didn’t return.
Sauk Prairie gained a little momentum with an 8-2 run to close the first half. The run began with another 3-pointer from Spray, who led the Eagles with 10 points, and was finished off with a layup by Spray and a 3-pointer from Brandt Wilson that cut the Wisconsin Dells lead to 29-18 at the break.
The game started to get away from the Eagles when Wisconsin Dells opened the second half on a 10-2 run. A putback bucket by junior Tyler Uselman was the only Sauk Prairie basket in the first 6:00 of the second half, as the Chiefs took a 39-20 lead.
Sauk Prairie 45, River Valley 43
Spray made the game-winning 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds remaining in Tuesday's 45-43 home non-conference win over River Valley.
Wilson paced the Eagles (10-11) with 14 points, while Isaac Breunig added 13 and Spray had 11.
River Valley got 13 points from Josh Maier and 12 from Will Bailey.
Wisconsin Dells senior Bryson Funmaker tries to get past a Sauk Prairie defender during the first half of a non-conference game in Wisconsin Dells on Monday.