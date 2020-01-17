PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie storms past Portage in second half, 56-32

Helping Sauk Prairie shutdown the Warriors was Spray, who helped nullify Walker, holding the Warriors’ leading scorer to just five points. Spray and the rest of the Eagles kept Portage without a 3-pointer during the second half and forced tough perimeter shots, a cornerstone of the Sauk Prairie defense.

“That’s something we kind of hang our hat on, taking away easy 3-point shots,” McGann said.

That wasn’t the case in the first half as the Warriors raced out to an early 8-3 lead, including two 3-pointers by Sheppard. The Eagles ultimately answered and after trading punches, seized an 18-13 lead on a Parker Breunig jumper.

After a putback by Portage junior Logan Breunig, Walker canned a straight-on 3-pointer to tie things at 18 with 4:25 to go. Portage sophomore Isaac Paul gave the Warriors’ a 21-19 lead with a triple of his own at 3:40, but the Eagles closed the half with five straight points by Spray for a halftime lead and never relinquished.

Along with Spray and Parker Breunig, the 6-foot-7 Wilson chipped in nine points, and while German had just four points, McGann lauded the senior’s performance.

“I was really proud of in the second half with his leadership; he may not fill up the box score, but he was a great leader and we need a guy like that,” he said.