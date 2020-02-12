PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wilson, Sauk Prairie pull out double-overtime win over Reedsburg

The Sauk Prairie prep boys basketball team suffered a 28-point loss at Reedsburg two months ago.
The Eagles flipped it around at home, playing likely their best defensive game of the year to claim a 49-46 double-overtime win over Reedsburg in Friday's Badger North Conference game in Prairie du Sac.
Reedsburg didn't go away easily, but Sauk Prairie took the lead for good on a Trevor Spray basket. Brandt Wilson added two free throws to cap off his 24-point night.
Wilson made five of Sauk Prairie's 10 3-pointers in a barrage that started early. Wilson and Spray hit back-to-back 3-pointers during a 9-0 run that gave the Eagles a 19-8 lead. Will Fuhrmann, who led Reedsburg with 13 points, ended the Beavers' five-minute scoreless drought, then Max Tully grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back to cut the deficit to 19-12.
Fuhrmann and Tully each had six points at that point, as the Beavers struggled to get anything going and trailed 20-12 at halftime.
Sauk Prairie held a relatively comfortable lead until Reedsburg closed with a 25-15 run that forced overtime with the teams tied at 35.
The Beavers (14-4, 7-3 Badger North) came back again in overtime, with Tully grabbing a loose ball, spinning and laying it in to tie the game at 42 going into double overtime. Sauk Prairie put the game away for good, avenging a 72-44 loss at Reedsburg on Dec. 12.
Mount Horeb 68, Sauk Prairie 56
Sauk Prairie's two-game winning streak came to an end with Tuesday's 68-56 Badger North loss at Mount Horeb.
The Vikings (10-7, 7-3) outscored the Eagles (7-9, 5-5) 37-27 in the second half to pull away.
Spray scored 18 points to lead a Sauk Prairie team that had just five players find the bottom of the net. Wilson had 14 points, while Parker Breunig had 11 points, Isaac Breunig had 10 points and Ben German had three points.
Three Vikings scored in double figures — Owen Ziegler had 19 points, Carter Gilkes had 14 and Ethan Post had 12.
The teams split the season series, as Sauk Prairie had notched a 59-51 home win on Dec. 17.
Sauk Prairie will host DeForest on Friday. Wilson scored a game-high 20 points in the first matchup, which saw the Eagles suffer a 56-55 loss at DeForest on Dec. 20.