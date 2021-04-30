PREP BOYS GOLF: Baraboo improves to 2-0 in dual meets

The Baraboo High School boys golf team beat Beaver Dam on Friday afternoon to improve to 2-0 in dual meets.

All four Thunderbirds to score shot in the 40s, putting together a team score of 181 to ease by Beaver Dam (208).

Adam Janssen paced the T-Birds with a 43 on the par-36 front 9 at Baraboo Country Club. The sophomore started his day with a par and finished with four pars in the nine-hole round.

Charlie Gibbs added a 45 for the T-Birds, while Kane Mahoney (46), Luna Larson (47) and Tyler Poker (50) rounded out the T-Birds' consistent day on their home course.

Logan Heim (48) was the lone Golden Beaver in the 40s.

Baraboo had shot a 180 at Baraboo Country Club to beat DeForest on Tuesday. The T-Birds will compete in an invitational at River Run Golf Course in Sparta on Saturday.

Sauk Prairie 212, DeForest 224

James Dietmann shot a 49 to lead Sauk Prairie to a 212-224 win over DeForest at the par-36 Lake Windsor Golf Club in Windsor.