PREP BOYS GOLF: Portage eighth at Badger North Tournament; Lodi earns Capitol Conference sweep

Wild Rock Golf Course can truly be unforgiving.
With difficult greens and tight fairways to navigate, one wrong move can lead to big numbers.
They certainly did for the Portage boys golf team on Tuesday as the Warriors struggled to keep scores down to finish eighth as a team with 410 at the Badger North Conference Tournament. Waunakee pulled away to win the team title with 319 as it also finished atop the final conference standings.
Waunakee’s Max Brud and Baraboo’s Luna Larson shared medalist honors as the pair of No. 2 players shot matching 6-over-par 78s. Despite the difficult finish — Portage also took eighth in the final league standings — there were positives for coach Ed Carlson to draw on with the torrid course.
“Wild Rock has a disaster waiting for you on every hole if you don’t execute and we made some big numbers,” he said. “What was great to see was the way the kids bounced back after a bad hole. We showed a lot of resiliency out there today and they kept positive for the most part even in difficult circumstances.”
Leading the way for the Warriors was Jeremy Janisch as the junior was the lone Portage player to break the century mark with a 21-over-par 93. Janisch opened with a 48 on the front nine, but the Warriors’ No. 1 righted the ship on the back half, shaving off three strokes.
Carlson lauded Janisch’s effort amid the blustery conditions, most notably his ball striking and consistency, as well as his course management.
“This should really give him a lot of confidence heading into the regional,” Carlson said.
Behind Janisch was the duo of senior Nick Straka and junior Mitch Butson, who shot a 103 and 105, respectively. The pair was pretty even keel throughout, as Straka opened with a 51 before shooting a 52 on the back half, while Butson carded a 53 heading into turn and went into the clubhouse with a matching 52.
Rounding out the Warriors were senior Braeden Scheibach and junior Mitch Beckett. Scheibach put together a 109 while Beckett closed his day out with a 111. With the regular season behind them, the Warriors now turn their attention to their host WIAA Division 1 regional next Tuesday.
Playing on their home course, and as the perceived underdog, Carlson is confident the group can make some noise.
“There probably won’t be a lot of people talking about the Portage team, but I wouldn’t be surprised at all if we get some qualifiers,” he said. “The guys know they are capable and they believe they can do it. We are going to give it our best effort.”
Blue Devils earn Capitol Conference sweep
The Lodi boys golf team added more hardware to its trophy case on Tuesday as the Blue Devils held off a game New Glarus squad to win the Capitol Conference Tournament at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon.
The Blue Devils combined to shoot a 349, topping the runner-up Glarner Knights by just four strokes, while Monticello/Belleville’s Peter Gustafson earned medalist honors by shooting a 10-over-par 82.
Leading the way for the champion Blue Devils, who also won the league’s regular season title with just eight points ahead of second-place Cambridge (18), was the duo of Kogen Baron and Brian Meitzner as the pair shot dueling 14-over-par 86s.
Baron took off four strokes from the back nine after opening with a 45, while Meitzner shot a 3-over-par 39 on the back half to earn a share of third place alongside Baron and Lake Mills’ JT Toepfer. Right behind the top two for Lodi was Haley Thoeny as the junior shot an 87 to wrap up Player of the Year honors in the league.
Bailey Clark shot a 90 and Greg Lins carded a 92 to round out the Blue Devils quintet, while Clark joined Thoeny as a first-team pick and both Baron and Meitzner garnered second-team honors. Lodi will look to stay hot at next Tuesday’s Div. 2 Madison Edgewood regional.
