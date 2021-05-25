PREP BOYS GOLF: Portage eighth at Badger North Tournament; Lodi earns Capitol Conference sweep

Carlson lauded Janisch’s effort amid the blustery conditions, most notably his ball striking and consistency, as well as his course management.

“This should really give him a lot of confidence heading into the regional,” Carlson said.

Behind Janisch was the duo of senior Nick Straka and junior Mitch Butson, who shot a 103 and 105, respectively. The pair was pretty even keel throughout, as Straka opened with a 51 before shooting a 52 on the back half, while Butson carded a 53 heading into turn and went into the clubhouse with a matching 52.

Rounding out the Warriors were senior Braeden Scheibach and junior Mitch Beckett. Scheibach put together a 109 while Beckett closed his day out with a 111. With the regular season behind them, the Warriors now turn their attention to their host WIAA Division 1 regional next Tuesday.

Playing on their home course, and as the perceived underdog, Carlson is confident the group can make some noise.

“There probably won’t be a lot of people talking about the Portage team, but I wouldn’t be surprised at all if we get some qualifiers,” he said. “The guys know they are capable and they believe they can do it. We are going to give it our best effort.”

Blue Devils earn Capitol Conference sweep