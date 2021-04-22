PREP BOYS GOLF: Portage looking to build experience, competition among young group

Wilson finished his day with a 70 to round out the varsity team, while Beckett led the Warriors’ JV squad with a 53 and Cole added a 60 in helping Portage eke out a 235-236 win.

While his group may lack experience, Carlson knows that the competition will remain high.

“We have a lot of kids that are currently scoring in the same range,” he said. “It is hard to say who will end up being our top 5. I’m guessing our line-up could shuffle around quite a bit. There could even be some players currently not in the mix that will be there by the end of the season.”

Among those others that could work their way into the rotation are seniors Grayson Ludwig, Joe Brom and Cole Limmex, and freshman Christian Angell. Ludwig shot a 59 to finish second behind Beckett, while Angell carded a 63 and Brom and Limmex inked matching 64s.

Despite some higher numbers, Carlson said he thought the Warriors “played a lot better than we scored,” in their season opener.

“We really threw a lot of shots away around and on the greens, and that is an area we definitely need to put some time into,” he said. “Overall, we are proud of the guys. They all had some struggles at times tonight, but they never lost their composure and really kept a positive attitude for the most part."