PREP BOYS GOLF: Portage looking to build experience, competition among young group

After nearly two years off, the Portage boys golf team finds itself in a similar position to most spring sports team: lacking experience.
The Warriors don’t have anyone with returning varsity experience among their ranks from the 2019 team, with just a handful of players that saw JV action the last time Portage hit the links. While that may seem like a disadvantage, head coach Ed Carlson is looking on the bright side of things.
“It has been really apparent to the coaching staff that we have a group of kids that are coachable and they really enjoy the game,” Carlson said. “Our focus will be on having fun, embracing the opportunities we have, and continued growth and improvement each day.”
The Warriors got their first taste of growth and improvement on Thursday in their season-opening Badger North Conference dual meet against Reedsburg. Portage’s lack of familiarity showed as it couldn’t keep up in a 178-210 loss to the Beavers at Portage Country Club.
Reedsburg senior Brett Crary garnered individual medalist honors with a 4-over-par 39, while junior Jeremy Janisch paced the Warriors with a 13-over-par 48. Janisch is one of seven players among the Warriors’ 11 contending for the team’s five varsity spots.
He’s joined alongside seniors Braeden Scheibach and Nick Straka, juniors Mitchell Butson and Chase Beckett, and sophomores Jaden Cole and Luke Wilson. Straka finished close behind Janisch with a 51 on Thursday, while Scheihbach and Butson carded a 54 and 57, respectively.
Wilson finished his day with a 70 to round out the varsity team, while Beckett led the Warriors’ JV squad with a 53 and Cole added a 60 in helping Portage eke out a 235-236 win.
While his group may lack experience, Carlson knows that the competition will remain high.
“We have a lot of kids that are currently scoring in the same range,” he said. “It is hard to say who will end up being our top 5. I’m guessing our line-up could shuffle around quite a bit. There could even be some players currently not in the mix that will be there by the end of the season.”
Among those others that could work their way into the rotation are seniors Grayson Ludwig, Joe Brom and Cole Limmex, and freshman Christian Angell. Ludwig shot a 59 to finish second behind Beckett, while Angell carded a 63 and Brom and Limmex inked matching 64s.
Despite some higher numbers, Carlson said he thought the Warriors “played a lot better than we scored,” in their season opener.
“We really threw a lot of shots away around and on the greens, and that is an area we definitely need to put some time into,” he said. “Overall, we are proud of the guys. They all had some struggles at times tonight, but they never lost their composure and really kept a positive attitude for the most part."
Staying positive is one of the group’s main goals of the season as the Warriors are focusing on themselves.
“We just want to work hard, learn something each day, and be playing our best golf at the end of the season,” Carlson said. “The only things that you can dictate are the things you have some control over.”
The time to do that will be much more limited this season. The regular campaign is condensed into eight weeks. The Warriors are scheduled to have at least two dual meets or invitationals each week, including four next week.
Carlson admitted the team’s schedule is “even a bit crazier than normal,” but it does come with its advantages. The Warriors will play three events at Wild Rock Golf Course this season, the new site for the WIAA Division 1 state tournament as opposed to the traditional venue of University Ridge.
The Badger North Conference also reverted back to dual meets instead of mini-meets to accommodate for COVID-19 protocols.
“I think it is a good change considering the circumstances,” Carlson said. “Getting eight schools together on one date has additional challenges this year.”
Regarding the league itself, Carlson said the missed 2020 season “makes things difficult to predict,” but the seasoned coach expects Waunakee to be the conference title favorite, with Baraboo, Reedsburg, DeForest and Mt. Horeb as strong challengers.
Wherever the Warriors finish, it will be some new faces leading the way as Carlson’s coaching staff got some major additions this spring. Alongside longtime assistant Rick Maass, Tom Maier, Darrin Berger and Taylor Krocker have joined the Portage coaching ranks.
“We are blessed to have a great coaching staff. Rick Maass is back to help out, and he is just awesome in so many ways,” Carlson said. “Tom Maier has joined us and is going to work a lot with the varsity players, and Darrin Berger and Taylor Krocker work great with kids and are excellent additions to the staff. We are having a blast.”
“Our goal is to keep positive energy, have fun, and show continuous improvement.”
Portage will have another chance to do that on Friday when it competes in the Reedsburg Invite.
