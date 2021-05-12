PREP BOYS GOLF: Portage turns in another solid round, but falls to Mt. Horeb, 171-192

Another promising round wasn't enough for the Portage boys golf team on Wednesday.

The Warriors set a new season-best for the second straight day, but it couldn't crack Mt. Horeb's depth in a 171-192 loss to the Vikings in a Badger North Conference dual meet at Portage Country Club.

Junior Jeremy Janisch led the Warriors with a second second-straight 8-over-par-43, while Alex Sutter shot a 5-over-par 40 to earn medalist honors and lead the Vikings. Despite the loss, Portage coach Ed Carlson continued to be impressed by the Warriors' improvement.

"They have really worked hard, and they have stayed positive," he said. "One of the biggest differences is that we are not only striking the ball more consistently, but we are also learning a little better course management which definitely helps the scores."

Janisch started strong, opening with pars on his first three holes of the day, but started to fade with consecutive double bogeys before evening out down the stretch. Carlson credited Janisch with stepping up to help lead the Warriors as he's gained confidence.

"He is really swinging well, making good decisions, and playing really solid golf," he said. "You can tell he is really starting to feel more comfortable on the course and he doesn't flinch after a bad shot."