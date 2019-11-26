The Baraboo/Portage prep boys hockey team took some time to get going Tuesday night.
The Thunderbirds eventually found their footing, scoring five goals in the final two periods to claim a 5-3 win over Mosinee in their home opener at Pierce Park Hockey Rink in Baraboo.
“Got some things to clean up, but that was a nice bounce-back win after Onalaska and the adversity that this game presented,” first-year head coach David Clark said, noting the T-Birds have to cut down on penalties. “Our guys never lost their focus.”
The T-Birds (1-1) dug themselves a deficit with a pair of first-period penalties that left them playing 3-on-5 hockey. They killed off the first penalty, but as the fourth player was skating back onto the ice, Mosinee’s Max Beste scored to give the Indians a 1-0 lead 8 minutes, 35 seconds into the first period.
Baraboo/Portage answered immediately in the second period, as Quinn Mueller assisted Oliver Scanlan to tie the game at 1.
Mosinee (1-0) regained the lead with Gunner Colbert’s goal at the 4:45 mark of the second period.
Baraboo/Portage flipped the game around with a pair of power-play goals midway through the second period. Cameron Logan and Luna Larson assisted Dante Hoppe at the 10:45 mark, while Josh Beale scored an unassisted goal at 12:38.
Mosinee didn’t go away, with Trey Fitzgerald scoring a power-play goal 2:50 into the third period.
Baraboo/Portage’s power play is clicking two games into the season, adding two more goals down the stretch on Tuesday. Logan scored the game-winner at the 4:05 mark, taking an assist from George Fitzwilliams and scoring to give the T-Birds a 4-3 lead. Alex Rietmann assisted Campbell Koseor for an insurance goal at 10:30, capping off Baraboo/Portage’s first win of the season.
The T-Birds had opened the season with an 8-2 loss at the Onalaska/La Crosse co-op on Nov. 22.
Baraboo/Portage will play in a two-day tournament Friday and Saturday at Naga-Waukee Ice Arena in Delafield.
Mosinee 1 1 1 — 3
Baraboo/Portage 0 3 2 — 5
First period: M — Beste (Holka, Rychtarik), 8:35 (pp).
Second period: BP — Scanlan (Mueller), 1:00. M — Colbert (Fjeldsted), 4:45. BP — Hoppe (Logan, Larson), 10:45 (pp). BP — Beale, 12:38 (pp).
Third period: M — Fitzgerald (Rychtarik), 2:50 (pp). BP — Logan (Ge. Fitzwilliams), 4:05 (pp). BP — Koseor (Rietmann), 10:30 (pp).
