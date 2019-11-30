The Baraboo/Portage prep boys hockey team opened a two-day tournament with a loss Friday night.
Baraboo/Portage gave up seven goals over the final two periods to suffer an 8-1 loss to Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc at Naga-Waukee Ice Arena in Delafield.
The teams took time to feel each other out, with the lone goal of the first period coming from Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc’s Hunter Santos.
You have free articles remaining.
KMMO broke the game open with four goals in the second period, then outscored Baraboo/Portage 3-1 in the third. Santos finished with four goals on the night.
The Thunderbirds fell to 1-2 on the season, with their lone win coming in Tuesday’s 5-3 home victory over Mosinee. Friday was the first game of the season for Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc.
Baraboo/Portage will look to return to .500 when the tournament concludes Saturday.
