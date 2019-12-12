PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage grind out fourth straight win over DeForest co-op, 5-3

Not every win can be picture perfect.
The Baraboo/Portage boys hockey team didn’t put together a masterpiece but still came out on top Thursday night, grinding out a 5-3 win over DeForest co-op in a Badger North Conference opener at Pierce Park in Baraboo. Sophomores Gabe Fitzwilliams and Oliver Scanlan each scored a pair of goals, while senior Will Gunnell tallied four assists to help the Thunderbirds win their fourth straight.
Baraboo/Portage (5-2-0, 1-0-0 Badger North) led by two goals three times, including 5-3 late in the third period, and had its back against the wall late after sophomore Luna Larson was called for a five-minute major penalty with 4 minutes, 49 seconds left to play.
The Norskies (1-5-0, 0-1-0) had a number of chances, but the T-Birds never let them find the back of the net, including a key blocked shot by senior George Fitzwilliams, to preserve the two-goal lead.
“That’s a heck of a kill at the end when they’re 6-on-4 for almost two minutes,” Baraboo/Portage coach David Clark said. “That’s really hard, and when you’re rolling the same two penalty kill units, that’s a lot to ask of them, so I’m really proud of them for that.”
Despite the defensive stand at the end, Baraboo/Portage saw a two-goal lead evaporate early in the second period. After the T-Birds led 2-0 at the end of the first on goals by Gabe and George Fitzwilliams, DeForest stormed back to open the second, scoring twice in the opening five minutes to knot the game at 2.
The second tally by Nick Garnell came off a turnover at the T-Birds blue line, something that has pestered Baraboo/Portage so far.
“A lot of times turnovers at our own blue line end up in the back of our net and that’s one thing we’ve talked to them about, we just have to shore it up,” Clark said.
The T-Birds ultimately righted the ship however, scoring a pair of goals themselves in the final two minutes to re-establish a two-goal cushion. After forcing a turnover, Gunnell connected with Scanlan on a stretch pass and the speedy forward deked to the backhand past DeForest goaltender Joe Brethouwer with 15 minutes, 34 seconds played.
Baraboo/Portage stayed on the gas and pounded another goal in with a second remaining in the period as Gabe Fitzwilliams hammered home a rebound from Gunnell for a 4-2 lead.
“I think guys think hockey goals are always the toe drag top shelf but a lot of them aren’t. A lot of them you find it in front of the net and bury it in dirty. It’s called the dirty area for a reason and they don’t ask how, they ask how many,” Clark said, crediting Scanlan with helping keep the puck in deep.
DeForest cut the lead back to one just 32 seconds into the third but Scanlan and Gunnell again connected with 7:57 played in the final period to put the T-Birds up 5-3. Senior goaltender Dane Hinz made 15 saves in the win for the T-Birds, while Brethouwer made 30 saves for the Norskies.
Even with the win, Clark credited the Norskies and knows that the T-Birds still have a long way to go.
“We’re kind of challenging them to put together a full game and we’re getting close to that, but we’re not there yet and the second period proved it,” he said.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.