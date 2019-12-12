PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage grind out fourth straight win over DeForest co-op, 5-3

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The second tally by Nick Garnell came off a turnover at the T-Birds blue line, something that has pestered Baraboo/Portage so far.

“A lot of times turnovers at our own blue line end up in the back of our net and that’s one thing we’ve talked to them about, we just have to shore it up,” Clark said.

The T-Birds ultimately righted the ship however, scoring a pair of goals themselves in the final two minutes to re-establish a two-goal cushion. After forcing a turnover, Gunnell connected with Scanlan on a stretch pass and the speedy forward deked to the backhand past DeForest goaltender Joe Brethouwer with 15 minutes, 34 seconds played.

Baraboo/Portage stayed on the gas and pounded another goal in with a second remaining in the period as Gabe Fitzwilliams hammered home a rebound from Gunnell for a 4-2 lead.

“I think guys think hockey goals are always the toe drag top shelf but a lot of them aren’t. A lot of them you find it in front of the net and bury it in dirty. It’s called the dirty area for a reason and they don’t ask how, they ask how many,” Clark said, crediting Scanlan with helping keep the puck in deep.