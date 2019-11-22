The Baraboo/Portage prep boys hockey team was tested on night one of the 2019-20 season
The Thunderbirds suffered an 8-2 nonconference loss to the Onalaska/La Crosse co-op on Friday at the Omni Center in Onalaska.
Baraboo/Portage (0-1) came out of the gates slowly, giving up three goals in the first six minutes and trailing 3-0 through one period against an Onalaska/La Crosse (1-0) team that reached the WIAA state quarterfinals last year.
"It took 10-12 minutes for us to get back in the swing of things and get used to the speed of the game with a top team like that," first-year Baraboo/Portage head coach David Clark said after the loss. "The guys know they have work to do to get where we want to be."
The T-Birds dug themselves a 6-0 home before getting on the board when Oliver Scanlan assisted Will Gunnell 13 minutes, 53 seconds into the second period. Scanlan scored a goal of his own less than two minutes later, but the T-Birds couldn't slow Onalaska/La Crosse, which took a 6-2 lead into the third period and continued to pull away.
Onalaska/La Crosse's Tommy Duren scored a game-high four goals. Dane Hinz made 43 saves for Baraboo/Portage, while Noah Clemment made eight saves for Onalaska/La Crosse.
The T-Birds will open their home schedule when they host Mosinee on Tuesday at Pierce Park Hockey Rink in Baraboo.
