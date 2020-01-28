PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage rallies for 3-3 draw against Beaver Dam co-op

After forcing overtime, the T-Birds continued to be the aggressors in the extra eight-minute period. Baraboo/Portage had a prime chance in the opening minute to finish off the comeback try but sophomore Gabe Fitzwilliams’ chip shot in front of goal was saved by Beaver Dam junior goaltender Kirk Davis.

The T-Birds created two more opportunities but Davis was up to the task on one and another was thwarted by the net getting dislodged. Beaver Dam started to generate some momentum down the stretch but Hinz came up with a pair of key stops.

With time winding down Larson had one final chance with a one-on-one opportunity against Davis, but was unable to pierce the netminder.

Baraboo/Portage found itself down 1-0 heading into the second period on a late power play goal by Beaver Dam senior Ben Cremers scored on an assist from senior Dalton Jones at 14:10 in the first. The T-Birds quickly shifted momentum however when Logan scored just 51 seconds into the second on assists from Beale and junior Campbell Koseor.

The Beavers turned the tide immediately, needing just 15 seconds to seize a two-goal lead. Junior Ian Conlin fired home an assist from junior Riley VanderHoeven at 4:01, before the latter scored on a T-Birds giveaway deep in their own zone at 4:16.

