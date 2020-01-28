PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage rallies for 3-3 draw against Beaver Dam co-op

Self-inflicted mistakes have been detrimental to the Baraboo/Portage boys hockey team this season.
The Thunderbirds were able to partially right their wrongs Tuesday night, rallying for a 3-3 overtime draw with Beaver Dam co-op in a Badger North Conference game at Pierce Park in Baraboo. Senior Cameron Logan scored a pair of goals and senior goaltender Dane Hinz made 29 saves in the tie for Baraboo/Portage.
“You’re never satisfied after a tie, but I always like to look at their effort, and that’s why we were in that position,” Baraboo/Portage coach Dave Clark said. “That’s a team with a lot of really god wins, and I thought for the most part besides, a few extra penalties, we out played them. That’s something to be proud of and something to learn from.”
The T-Birds trailed throughout the third period and squandered a pair of abbreviated power play chances, with the second ending with just under four minutes remaining. Beaver Dam was able to keep Baraboo/Portage at bay and from pulling senior goaltender Dane Hinz.
The Golden Beavers left the door open for the T-Birds however after icing the puck with 36 seconds to go. Off the restart, Baraboo/Portage fended off an empty net chance as Luna Larson raced back to cut off the puck.
The junior defenseman then turned provider as he carried the puck into the Beaver Dam zone. Larson darted down the right side of goal and slid the puck over to senior Josh Beale, who fired home past Beaver Dam junior goalkeeper Kirk Davis with 16 minutes, 46 seconds played.
After forcing overtime, the T-Birds continued to be the aggressors in the extra eight-minute period. Baraboo/Portage had a prime chance in the opening minute to finish off the comeback try but sophomore Gabe Fitzwilliams’ chip shot in front of goal was saved by Beaver Dam junior goaltender Kirk Davis.
The T-Birds created two more opportunities but Davis was up to the task on one and another was thwarted by the net getting dislodged. Beaver Dam started to generate some momentum down the stretch but Hinz came up with a pair of key stops.
With time winding down Larson had one final chance with a one-on-one opportunity against Davis, but was unable to pierce the netminder.
Baraboo/Portage found itself down 1-0 heading into the second period on a late power play goal by Beaver Dam senior Ben Cremers scored on an assist from senior Dalton Jones at 14:10 in the first. The T-Birds quickly shifted momentum however when Logan scored just 51 seconds into the second on assists from Beale and junior Campbell Koseor.
The Beavers turned the tide immediately, needing just 15 seconds to seize a two-goal lead. Junior Ian Conlin fired home an assist from junior Riley VanderHoeven at 4:01, before the latter scored on a T-Birds giveaway deep in their own zone at 4:16.
Things went from bad to worse for Baraboo/Portage as it put Beaver Dam back on the power play at 5:13 following a slashing minor assessed to senior George Fitzwilliams. The T-Birds turned the tide though as Logan scored a short-handed goal on an assist by Koseor to pull within one with 5:27 played.
“Cameron had a heck of a game too, and really he’s been doing everything for us,” Clark said. “That was a great play by Campbell to find him, but that’s a unique thought process when you’re killing, to stretch the ice like that. That was a great play and I thought it shifted the momentum back for us.”
Koseor had two assists for the T-Birds, while Davis made 39 saves for Beaver Dam. Despite not finishing off the comeback, Clark praised the group’s effort.
“You have to take something from it, and at the end of the day we outshot, out-opportunitied and out-played a really good hockey team,” he said. “I know a lot of guys don’t have a lot left in the tank and that’s what it takes to compete with a lot of great teams in the state.”
BARABOO/PORTAGE 3, BEAVER DAM CO-OP 3 (OT)</&hspag4>
Beaver Dam co-op 1 2 0 0 — 3
Baraboo/Portage 0 2 1 0 — 3
First period: BD — Cremers (Jones), 14:10 (pp).
Second period: BP — Logan (Beale, Koseor), 0:51; BD — Conlin (VanderHoeven), 4:01; VanderHoeven, 4:16; BP — Logan (Koseor), 5:27 (sh).
Third period: BP — Beale (Larson), 16:42.
Overtime: N/A.
Saves: BD (Davis) 38, BP (Hinz) 29.
Penalties-minutes: BD 5-18, BP 5-10.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.