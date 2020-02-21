PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Late power play goal derails Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston in regional final loss

MADISON — When it’s do-or-die in the playoffs, the smallest mistake can end your season.
The Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston boys hockey team saw its season come to an abrupt end Thursday night. Knotted at 1 with overtime looming, the Cheavers surrendered a power play goal with 21 seconds remaining in regulation in a 2-1 loss to second-seeded Madison Edgewood in a WIAA Division 1 regional final game at LaBahn Arena.
Sophomore goalie Cooper Oakes made 30 saves in the loss for No. 7 seed Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston in its 11th consecutive regional final appearance.
“The thing is, coming into tonight they were the No. 2 seed, we were the No. 7 and nobody gave us a chance,” Cheavers coach Neil Matson said. “Honestly, the Monroe game was the first one back where we had our entire varsity roster, and the way that team played tonight, that’s the team we expected all season long. I’m very happy with how we played tonight.”
Heading to the third period knotted at 1, the Cheavers (11-14-1) stuck right with the Crusaders throught the final frame. RWD handcuffed itself right before the end of regulation however, as junior Connor Schyvinck was assessed at tripping minor with 16 minutes, 13 seconds played.
The Crusaders (21-4-1) called their timeout following the penalty and prevailed out of the break. After recollecting the puck in the neutral zone, senior Payton Smith weaved his way into the Cheavers’ zone.
Smith found Cody Menzel on his right side and the sophomore forward did the rest, deking out Oakes before firing into the net at 16:39 for the 2-1 lead. With just 21 seconds remaining, the Cheavers furiously fought to create a chance but Edgewood held off the advances to capture their second regional title in the last three years.
The Crusaders outshot the Cheavers 12 to 4 in the third period and had a prime opportunity to take the lead midway through the period after RWD sophomore Caden Jacobson was called for a hooking penalty at 6:50.
Oakes made a pair of saves in the opening 15 seconds of Edgewood’s extra-man opportunity. The goalie made another big stop with 30 seconds left on the man advantage and the Cheavers’ penalty kill saw out the rest of the time.
“That was absolutely huge because their power play coming into tonight was nearly 30 percent,” Mattson said. “That was one of the things that worried me, if we took too many penalties that they’d beat us on the scoreboard, but Cooper played outstanding and I thought Alex Kruser, Johnny Thrasher, Caden Jacobsen and Ben Fish, our four defensemen, played just awesome tonight.”
The Cheavers had their own chance on the power play minutes after killing off the Crusaders chance, but failed to cash in, a common occurrence on the night. Edgewood committed seven penalties, including a pair on the same play late in the third to gift RWD a 5-on-3 advantage.
RWD failed to do anything with the two-man advantage, a major loss in the eyes of Mattson.
“That’s a huge missed chance and I couldn’t get the guys to roll into the umbrella and I was yelling to them because you don’t want to leave two guys up high, but that’s the sign of an immature team,” he said.
After killing off the penalty and seeing out the rest of the period, the Crusaders took the lead just 40 seconds into the second when Drew Lenz’s low shot from the slot snuck inside the left post for a 1-0 lead. The Cheavers didn’t sulk however, quickly responding to the Edgewood tally with a power play goal of their own.
Following his go-ahead goal, Lenz was called for an interference minor and off the restart, the Cheavers worked the puck to Danny Ely deep in the Edgewood zone. The junior forward fired a shot through the goal crease to a waiting Thomas Pfaff on the back door and the senior buried it under Edgewood goalie Zach Walker for a 1-1 tie at 4:06.
“That was huge and I wasn’t too worried about it because of the way we were playing, I could see Edgewood was running out of gas too,” Mattson said. “Our team has been resilient all year; we’d have these games where we fall down, but find a way to get back up and get into it.”
The Cheavers kept the pressure on after the power play goal and ultimately got another extra-man chance to close out the period. RWD again tried to play from behind the Crusaders net but couldn’t tickle the twine and ultimately paid for failing to cash in.
Along with the missed power plays, the Cheavers squandered a number of chances in front of the Edgewood net throughout the game but couldn’t hammer one home.
“We were trying to work against their speed against us, so we were trying to work it as low as we possibly could,” Mattson said. “They’re a very opportunistic team to hit you on the rush coming up through neutral ice, but our speed matched their speed just fine and there were opportunities where our guys were just not looking to the slot to make the pass.”
Despite falling short, Mattson lauded the group’s effort, especially that of RWD’s five seniors. And with a combined 19 freshmen and sophomores returning, motivation for next year isn’t hard to find.
“If you come into a game like this and get beat up pretty bad, it can be hard to get the kids motivated for next year,” Mattson said. “I already told the kids we have mandatory meetings starting Monday and we begin the process for next season already.”
MADISON EDGEWOOD 2, REEDSBURG/WIS. DELLS/MAUSTON 1
Reedsburg/Wis. Dells/Mauston;0;1;0;—;1
Madison Edgewood;0;1;1;—;2
Second period: ME — D. Lenz (A. Lenz), 0:40; RWD — Pfaff (Ely, Thrasher), 4:06 (pp).
Third period: ME — Menzel (Smith), 16:39 (pp).
Saves: RWD (Oakes) 30; ME (Z. Walker) 21. Penalties-minutes: RWD 3-6; ME 7-14.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.