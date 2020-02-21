PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Late power play goal derails Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston in regional final loss

RWD failed to do anything with the two-man advantage, a major loss in the eyes of Mattson.

“That’s a huge missed chance and I couldn’t get the guys to roll into the umbrella and I was yelling to them because you don’t want to leave two guys up high, but that’s the sign of an immature team,” he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After killing off the penalty and seeing out the rest of the period, the Crusaders took the lead just 40 seconds into the second when Drew Lenz’s low shot from the slot snuck inside the left post for a 1-0 lead. The Cheavers didn’t sulk however, quickly responding to the Edgewood tally with a power play goal of their own.

Following his go-ahead goal, Lenz was called for an interference minor and off the restart, the Cheavers worked the puck to Danny Ely deep in the Edgewood zone. The junior forward fired a shot through the goal crease to a waiting Thomas Pfaff on the back door and the senior buried it under Edgewood goalie Zach Walker for a 1-1 tie at 4:06.

“That was huge and I wasn’t too worried about it because of the way we were playing, I could see Edgewood was running out of gas too,” Mattson said. “Our team has been resilient all year; we’d have these games where we fall down, but find a way to get back up and get into it.”