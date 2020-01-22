PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston continues up-and-down stretch with 1-2 week

The Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston boys hockey team failed to even out its current up-and-down stretch going 1-2 in a trio of games.

The Cheavers dropped a pair of one-goal Badger North Conference contests to Sauk Prairie and Beaver Dam, and picked up a 3-1 non-conference win over West Salem between the two defeats. Against the Eagles last Thursday, RWD couldn’t keep a second-period flurry going en route to a 3-2 loss at Reedsburg Area Community Arena.

After the Eagles took a 1-0 lead early in the first period, the team’s lit the lamp four times within two minutes of each other in the second. Nick Mast gave Sauk Prairie a 2-0 lead with 6 minutes, 15 seconds played in the middle frame, but the Cheavers answered quickly.

Junior Danny Ely scored unassisted at 6:39 before sophomore Grant Marsich put home an assist from Trevor Slaght at 7:18 to knot the game at 2. Sauk Prairie speedily seized the lead back when Camden Desroches scored on a Mast assist at 8:13, and the tally held up as neither team scored the rest of the way.

Sophomore goaltender Cooper Oakes made 44 saves in the loss, while Sauk Prairie netminder Jordan O’Connor made just 12 stops.