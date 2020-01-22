PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston continues up-and-down stretch with 1-2 week

The Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston boys hockey team failed to even out its current up-and-down stretch going 1-2 in a trio of games.
The Cheavers dropped a pair of one-goal Badger North Conference contests to Sauk Prairie and Beaver Dam, and picked up a 3-1 non-conference win over West Salem between the two defeats. Against the Eagles last Thursday, RWD couldn’t keep a second-period flurry going en route to a 3-2 loss at Reedsburg Area Community Arena.
After the Eagles took a 1-0 lead early in the first period, the team’s lit the lamp four times within two minutes of each other in the second. Nick Mast gave Sauk Prairie a 2-0 lead with 6 minutes, 15 seconds played in the middle frame, but the Cheavers answered quickly.
Junior Danny Ely scored unassisted at 6:39 before sophomore Grant Marsich put home an assist from Trevor Slaght at 7:18 to knot the game at 2. Sauk Prairie speedily seized the lead back when Camden Desroches scored on a Mast assist at 8:13, and the tally held up as neither team scored the rest of the way.
Sophomore goaltender Cooper Oakes made 44 saves in the loss, while Sauk Prairie netminder Jordan O’Connor made just 12 stops.
The one-goal defeat didn’t bog down the Cheavers, who answered the loss with a 3-1 win over the Panthers on Saturday. RWD led 2-0 through two periods on goals by Caden Brandt and Thomas Pfaff, but saw the lead cut in half on a West Salem goal at 6:20 in the third by Ian Lastofka.
The Cheavers were able to weather the push from the Panthers down the stretch and put the game away on an unassisted goal by Connor Schyvinck at 16:21. Schyvinck added an assist for the Cheavers, while Oakes made 25 saves in the win.
RWD failed to make a lead hold up on Tuesday night against Beaver Dam as a four-goal third period sank the Cheavers, 4-3. Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston (7-10-1, 2-5-0 Badger North) again got on the front foot, as goals by Clayton Pfaff and Schyvinck gave the Cheavers a 2-0 lead heading into the third period.
Beaver Dam’s Daniel Smolen and Slaght traded goals early in the period as the Cheavers’ preserved their two-goal cushion, but the Golden Beavers kept coming. Riley VandenHoeven pulled Beaver Dam within 3-2 with a power play goal at 11:13, before Ben Cremer scored twice in the final three-plus minutes, including the game-winner at 14:25, to cap off the rally.
Oakes made 29 saves in the loss for the Cheavers, who committed six penalties. RWD will try to get back in the win column Friday when it hosts Chippewa Falls (11-4-0).
SAUK PRAIRIE 3, REEDSBURG/WIS. DELLS/MAUSTON 2</&hspag4>
Sauk Prairie 1 2 0 — 3
Reedsburg/Wis. Dells/Mauston 0 2 0 — 2
First period: SP — Desroches (N. Mast, Jelinek), 4:27.
Second period: SP — N. Mast (Jelinek), 6:15; RWD — Ely, 6:39; Marsich (Slaght), 7:18; SP — Desroches (N. Mast), 8:13.
Saves: SP (O’Connor) 12, RWD (Oakes) 44. Penalties-minutes: SP 5-10, RWD 4-8.
REEDSBURG/WIS. DELLS/MAUSTON 3, WEST SALEM 1</&hspag4>
West Salem 0 0 1 — 1
Reedsburg/Wis. Dells/Mauston 1 1 1 — 3
First period: RWD — Cad. Brandt (Ely, Kruser), 8:55.
Second period: RWD — T. Pfaff (Ely, Schyvinck), 12:13.
Third period: WS — Lastofka (Hutchinson), 6:20; RWD — Schyvinck, 16:21.
Saves: WS (Skrede) 40, RWD (Oakes) 25. Penalties-minutes: WS 0-0, RWD 2-4.
BEAVER DAM CO-OP 4, REEDSBURG/WIS. DELLS/MAUSTON 3</&hspag4>
Beaver Dam 0 0 4 — 4
Reedsburg/Wis. Dells/Mauston 1 1 1 — 3
First period: RWD — C. Pfaff (Ely, DeMars), 14:51.
Second period: RWD — Schyvinck (Thrasher, C. Pfaff), 0:25 (pp).
Third period: BD — Smolen (Jones, Conlin), 0:20 (pp); RWD — Slaght (Horzewski, Marsich), 6:52; BD — VanderHoeven (Cremers), 11:13 (pp); Cremers (Hearley, Uttech), 13:37; Cremers, 14:25.
Saves: BD (Banes) 20, RWD (Oakes) 29 (Oakes). Penalties-minutes: BD 2-4, RWD 6-12.