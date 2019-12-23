PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston makes easy work of DeForest, 7-2

After getting outscored 15-3 in consecutive losses to open up Badger North Conference play, the Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston boys hockey team was in need of a pick-me-up.

The Cheavers got just that last Friday as they steamrolled to a 7-2 win over DeForest co-op in a Badger North match-up at Reedsburg Area Community Arena. Sophomore Trevor Slaght scored a pair of goals and had two assists, while senior Thomas Pfaff scored a pair of goals to snap RWD’s two-game losing skid.

It wasn’t an ideal start for the Cheavers as the Norskies (1-7-0, 0-3-0 Badger North) scored first through Nick Garnell 6 minutes, 38 seconds into the opening period. Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells Mauston wasted little time answering however.

Slaght tied things up just over two minutes later before freshman Caden Brandt gave the Cheavers (3-3-1) the lead at 9:15 on an assist from Slaght. The pair of goals started five straight goals for RWD, which added three more goals in the second period for a 5-1 lead at the second intermission.

Alex Rashid cut the Norskies’ deficit to 5-2 early in the third period but the Cheavers snuffed out any chance of a rally. Pfaff scored with 6:51 played in the period to re-establish a four-goal lead before junior Danny Ely finished things off with his tally at 11:36.