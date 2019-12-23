PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston makes easy work of DeForest, 7-2

After getting outscored 15-3 in consecutive losses to open up Badger North Conference play, the Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston boys hockey team was in need of a pick-me-up.
The Cheavers got just that last Friday as they steamrolled to a 7-2 win over DeForest co-op in a Badger North match-up at Reedsburg Area Community Arena. Sophomore Trevor Slaght scored a pair of goals and had two assists, while senior Thomas Pfaff scored a pair of goals to snap RWD’s two-game losing skid.
It wasn’t an ideal start for the Cheavers as the Norskies (1-7-0, 0-3-0 Badger North) scored first through Nick Garnell 6 minutes, 38 seconds into the opening period. Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells Mauston wasted little time answering however.
Slaght tied things up just over two minutes later before freshman Caden Brandt gave the Cheavers (3-3-1) the lead at 9:15 on an assist from Slaght. The pair of goals started five straight goals for RWD, which added three more goals in the second period for a 5-1 lead at the second intermission.
Alex Rashid cut the Norskies’ deficit to 5-2 early in the third period but the Cheavers snuffed out any chance of a rally. Pfaff scored with 6:51 played in the period to re-establish a four-goal lead before junior Danny Ely finished things off with his tally at 11:36.
Ely and sophomore Caden Jacobson each added two assists while sophomore goaltender Cooper Oakes made 23 saves in the win for RWD, which killed off all three of the Norskies’ power plays. The Cheavers will look to keep rolling at this weekend’s Monk’s Cheeseburger Classic, starting with Thursday’s quarterfinal against La Crosse Aquinas/Holmen (0-8-1).
REEDSBURG/WIS. DELLS/MAUSTON 7, DEFOREST CO-OP 2
DeForest co-op;1;0;1;—;2
Reedsburg/Wis. Dells/Mauston;2;3;2;—;7
First period: DeF — Garnell (Shaw), 6:38; RWD — Slaght, 8:54; Cad. Brandt (Slaght), 9:15.
Second period: RWD — C. Pfaff (Ely, Jacobson), 0:15 (pp); Slaght (Jacobson), 11:53; T. Pfaff (Slaght, C. Pfaff), 14:29 (pp).
Third period: DeF — Rasid (Shaw), 4:31; RWD — T. Pfaff (Ely), 6:51; Ely (Kruser), 11:36.
Saves: DeF (Brethouwer) 35, RWD (Oakes) 23. Penalties-minutes: DeF 5-10, RWD 3-6.