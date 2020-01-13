PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Sauk Prairie co-op blanks DeForest

The Sauk Prairie co-op prep boys hockey team earned its third shutout of the season with Friday's 5-0 Badger North Conference win at DeForest.

The Eagles scored a goal in each period, including putting the game away with a three-goal third period.

Riley Jelinek opened the scoring, taking assists from Caeben Schomber and August Begalske to give Sauk Prairie a 1-0 lead nine minutes into the first period.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lance Bauernhuber assisted Nick Mast at the 10:14 mark of the second period, giving Sauk Prairie a 2-0 lead going into the final period.

Jelinek opened the third with a power-play goal, while Mast and Schomber added insurance goals to hand DeForest (4-11, 0-5 Badger North) its third straight loss.

Sauk Prairie (8-2, 3-2) goaltender Jordan O'Connor saved all 12 shots she faced, while the Eagles finished with 45 shots on goal. It was Sauk Prairie's first shutout since a 9-0 win at Viroqua on Dec. 6.

Sauk Prairie will go on the road to face Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston on Thursday.

Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.