PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Sauk Prairie co-op blanks DeForest
Micah Hanson

The Sauk Prairie co-op's Micah Hanson digs at the puck in front of Baraboo/Portage goalie Dane Hinz during a December Badger North Conference game at Sauk Prairie Ice Arena in Prairie du Sac.

 BROCK FRITZ/Sauk Prairie Eagle

The Sauk Prairie co-op prep boys hockey team earned its third shutout of the season with Friday's 5-0 Badger North Conference win at DeForest.

The Eagles scored a goal in each period, including putting the game away with a three-goal third period.

Riley Jelinek opened the scoring, taking assists from Caeben Schomber and August Begalske to give Sauk Prairie a 1-0 lead nine minutes into the first period.

Lance Bauernhuber assisted Nick Mast at the 10:14 mark of the second period, giving Sauk Prairie a 2-0 lead going into the final period.

Jelinek opened the third with a power-play goal, while Mast and Schomber added insurance goals to hand DeForest (4-11, 0-5 Badger North) its third straight loss.

Sauk Prairie (8-2, 3-2) goaltender Jordan O'Connor saved all 12 shots she faced, while the Eagles finished with 45 shots on goal. It was Sauk Prairie's first shutout since a 9-0 win at Viroqua on Dec. 6.

Sauk Prairie will go on the road to face Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston on Thursday.

Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.

