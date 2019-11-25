The Sauk Prairie co-op boys hockey team wasted no time making a statement.
The Eagles took it to Stoughton in Friday's Badger Conference crossover game, rolling to a 12-0 road win in the 2019-20 season opener at Mandt Community Center in Stoughton.
Sauk Prairie (1-0) was productive all night, starting when Camden Desroches and Jay Liedtke assisted Riley Jelinek for a goal 4 minutes, 37 seconds into the first period. Hakan Peterson assisted Lance Bauernhuber a minute later, then Bauernhuber and Dylan Andrews found Erik Peterson for a goal at the 10:44 mark.
The Eagles took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, then doubled it up in the second period. Luke Mast scored the first power-play goal of the year 30 seconds into the period, while Willy Hanson scored an even strength goal at 7:53, and Desroches scored a shorthanded goal at 14:30.
Everything was working in the third period, as the Eagles scored six goals to match their number of double-digit scoring games from last season.
The first three goals of the final period came on power plays, as Luke Mast, Hanson and Erik Peterson all found the back of the net in the opening 3:01 of action. Jelinek, who had a state-leading 79 points in 24 regular-season games last year, recorded his first hat trick of 2019-20 with two goals midway through the period, then Erik Peterson capped off his hat trick with a goal at 16:06.
Sauk Prairie goalie Jordan O'Connor made nine saves in the win, while Quinn Ziemann made 40 saves for the Vikings, who had seven penalties for 23 minutes.
The Eagles returned all four All-Badger North Conference selections — Desroches, Hanson, Jelinek and Hakan Peterson — from last year's team that went 13-10-1.
