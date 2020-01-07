PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Sauk Prairie co-op shut out by Waunakee

The Sauk Prairie co-op prep boys hockey team ran into a wall Tuesday night.

The typically high-scoring Eagles were shut out for the first time this season, suffering a 2-0 Badger North Conference loss to Waunakee at Sauk Prairie Ice Arena in Prairie du Sac.

The Eagles (7-2, 2-2), which entered the day scoring 6.5 goals per game, couldn't get anything going against Waunakee (9-3, 5-0) goalie Ben Luebke, who saved all 18 shots he faced.

Sauk Prairie goalie Jordan O'Connor finished with 16 saves, pitching a first-period shutout before Waunakee got on the board. Isaac Nett struck first, taking an assist from Drew Christianson and scoring just 32 seconds into the period. Alex Dull assisted Danny Reis 13 seconds later to give the Badger North-leading Warriors a 2-0 lead.

Sauk Prairie has lost two of its last three games since starting the season 6-0. The Eagles will look to get back on track with Friday's road Badger North game against DeForest at the Ice Pond in Waunakee.

