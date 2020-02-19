PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Sauk Prairie co-op starts fast, pummels Madison Eastside, 10-2, in regional semifinal

The Sauk Prairie co-op hockey team has had little trouble finding the back of the net this season.
The fourth-seeded Eagles again flexed their muscles Tuesday night, rolling to a 10-2 win over No. 13 seed Madison La Follete/East in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game at the Sauk Prairie Area Recreation Center. Senior Riley Jelinek scored two goals and two assists while senior Cam Desroches had two goals an assist to send Sauk Prairie to its fourth consecutive regional final.
“We just show up and play, and no we didn’t play our best game, but we did enough good things,” Sauk Prairie coach David Lohrei said.
Sauk Prairie (20-4-1) wasted little time taking control over the Lakers, racing out to a 7-1 lead at the first intermission. The Eagles scored their first four goals in the opening five minutes, starting with an unassisted tally by Desroches off a steal at 1 minutes, 15 seconds into the game.
Sophomore Micah Hanson then pounced on a rebound at 3:21 before sophomores Nick Mast and Erik Peterson added two more goals at 4:12 and 4:55 for a 4-0 lead. The Lakers (2-21-1) eventually got on the board when Tobias Rothman scored off a Sauk Prairie turnover at 10:35 to cut the deficit to 4-1.
The Eagles quickly regained momentum however, scoring three more goals in the final minutes of the half. Senior August Begalski atoned for the giveaway that led to Rothman’s goal with a tally of his own at 13:34 before Jelinek and senior Lance Bauernhuber scored just over a minute apart to cap off the first-period scoring spree.
“We’ve played 25 games and we’ve only given up eight goals in the first period,” Lohrei said. “We were ready to go and then what are you going to do, the score is 7-1. You’re not going to get 100 percent out of those guys, it’s just not going to happen.”
The Lakers showed some signs of life, getting on the board to open the second period. Again Madison La Follette/East pounced on an Eagles giveaway deep in their own zone as Owen Bieri fired past Sauk Prairie senior goalie Jordan O’Connor at 2:54 to get the deficit back within five.
After a renewed push from the Lakers, the Eagles ultimately clamped back down. Freshman Luke Mast scored unassisted at 7:33 to start the running clock, and Desroches fired home a goal on assists from Jelinek and senior Willy Hanson for a 9-2 lead at the second intermission.
With the game well enough in hand, Jelinek finished things off, early in the third, scoring at 1:07 for a 10-2 lead. From there, the Eagles saw out the remaining tie with a running clock well in effect. Along with Jelinek and Desroches, Nick Mast added a goal and two assists as the Eagles’ top offensive trio combined for 10 points.
Even with the gaudy numbers, Lohrei believes opponents are figuring out the group, which is why he was pleased with the entire team’s output. Eight different players found the back of the net in the win, while seven notched assists, including two apiece for Hanson, Luke Mast and sophomore Hakon Peterson.
“We have a lot of young players and for those kids to get out there and do that, that’s pretty good,” Lohrei said.
Along with the incendiary offense, O’Connor made 13 saves in the win, but despite the eight-goal victory, Lohrei knows there’s room for improvement. After the Lakers scored both of their goals off turnovers, he said better puck management will be needed, especially in Thursday’s regional final against Madison West.
The fifth-seeded Regents (12-11-2) rolled past DeForest co-op, 7-0, in the regional semifinal and will pose a tough challenge. Lohrei is confident the Eagles, in search of their first state appearance since 2004, are up to the task.
“I’m sure there’s no doubt in my mind they want to go (to state), the question is, is everyone going to show up and play at another level,” he said. “If they do, then we have as much a chance as anybody.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.