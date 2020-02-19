PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Sauk Prairie co-op starts fast, pummels Madison Eastside, 10-2, in regional semifinal

“We’ve played 25 games and we’ve only given up eight goals in the first period,” Lohrei said. “We were ready to go and then what are you going to do, the score is 7-1. You’re not going to get 100 percent out of those guys, it’s just not going to happen.”

The Lakers showed some signs of life, getting on the board to open the second period. Again Madison La Follette/East pounced on an Eagles giveaway deep in their own zone as Owen Bieri fired past Sauk Prairie senior goalie Jordan O’Connor at 2:54 to get the deficit back within five.

After a renewed push from the Lakers, the Eagles ultimately clamped back down. Freshman Luke Mast scored unassisted at 7:33 to start the running clock, and Desroches fired home a goal on assists from Jelinek and senior Willy Hanson for a 9-2 lead at the second intermission.

With the game well enough in hand, Jelinek finished things off, early in the third, scoring at 1:07 for a 10-2 lead. From there, the Eagles saw out the remaining tie with a running clock well in effect. Along with Jelinek and Desroches, Nick Mast added a goal and two assists as the Eagles’ top offensive trio combined for 10 points.