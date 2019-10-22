Throughout this season, the Baraboo boys soccer team has dominated the first half of play.
The Thunderbirds flexed their muscles in the first 45 minutes again on Tuesday night, using a four-goal first half to cruise past rival Portage/Poynette, 6-2, in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game at Flambeau Field. Freshman Ronaldo Lopez notched a first-half hat trick and senior Oscar Fernandez-Hydzik had a pair of assists and a goal to lead Baraboo to its third regional final appearance in four years.
The fifth-seeded T-Birds (13-4-1) fell behind early but rallied for a 2-1 lead just past the half hour mark. Baraboo then seized control late as it hammered home a pair of goals, both by Lopez, in the final five minutes of the first half.
After Portage/Poynette (6-11-2) conceded a free kick, the cross fell to the midfielder and he did the rest, running onto it and firing past United goalkeeper Garrett Lynch at 40 minutes, 45 seconds for a 3-1 lead. The No. 12 seed United picked up the pace after falling behind two goals and had a pair of chances behind two long throw-ins by junior Hunter Collins, but the T-Birds were able to clear.
Baraboo then burned Portage/Poynette as Lopez finished off his hat trick just before the stroke of halftime. After again getting deep in the United defensive third, Lopez shook a pair of Portage/Poynette defenders off just on the outskirts of the 18-yard box before chipping Lynch at 44:55 for a 4-1 lead.
“We were able to work on some things we had been trying out in practice and like I said, the biggest thing for me was that I wanted to see the adjustment from playing so direct,” Baraboo coach Tyler Lang said. “Instead of playing it up, taking it back and dishing it out wide; those angled passes and looking to make those runs in behind.”
“They’ve got some great finishers and that’s exactly what we lack right now,” Portage/Poynette coach Mike Collins added. “All year I’ve mentioned that we have a tough time putting balls in the net and we just don’t have a lot of confident shooters that can get that ball, get a quick touch and make a shot.”
With a three-goal cushion, Baraboo quickly built off of it in the second half. Senior Hunter Bielicki pushed the lead to 5-1 at 49:26 before Fernandez-Hydzik found the back of the net at 66:23 to finish off the T-Birds scoring.
Despite only adding two more tallies in the second half, Lang was pleased with the T-Birds’ adjustment after a sluggish first half, even with the strong finish.
“I thought we really did a nice job connecting passes and making more clear cut opportunities in the second half,” he said.
Even down by five goals, Portage/Poynette continued to plug away and ultimately found the back of the net again in the waning minutes as junior Jack Zander pounded home a second chance opportunity at 86:38.
Along with the last tally of the game, the United got on the scoresheet first as sophomore Mitchell Butson headed a home a long throw-in from junior Hunter Collins at 14:53. While the United conceded the next six straight goals, Mike Collins was pleased with the start and knows that the lopsided scoreboard wasn’t an accurate representation.
“It was great. Baraboo is a skilled team; they’re very crafty, very fast and shoot very well. To be able to even hang with them, I thought, was very impressive,” he said. “It gives us a little glimmer of where we can be next year as everybody is a year older, a year wiser and a year stronger.”
As for Baraboo, the T-Birds will travel to No. 4 seed Sauk Prairie for Saturday’s Div. 2 regional final after the Eagles blanked Westosha Central, 6-0, on Tuesday. Even with the win, Lang knows the T-Birds have plenty to clean-up after being called offsides 10-plus times unofficially
“It’s just fine tuning some things because we know we have to be at our very best to be able to match-up with Sauk,” he said.
BARABOO 6, PORTAGE/POYNETTE 2
Portage/Poynette 1 1 — 2
Baraboo 4 2 — 6
First half: PP — Butson (Collins), 14:53; Bar — R. Lopez (Fernandez-Hydzik), 20:47; Holder, 30:10; R. Lopez, 40:45; R. Lopez, 44:55.
Second half: Bar — Bielicki (Fernandez-Hydzik), 49:26; Fernandez-Hydzik, 66:23; PP — Zander, 86:38.
Saves: PP (Lynch) 10; Bar (Gunnell) 4.
