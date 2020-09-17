PREP BOYS SOCCER: Huffaker's late saves preserve Baraboo's 3-2 home win over Watertown

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Baraboo High School boys soccer team held on to claim a 3-2 home win over Watertown on Thursday night.

The outcome was in doubt throughout, as Baraboo goalkeeper Zach Huffaker came up with three huge saves in the final four minutes to help the Thunderbirds improve to 2-0 on the season.

While they were able to hold on to a late lead, the T-Birds played from behind early. They trailed 1-0 for much of the first half, giving up a 23rd-minute goal before eventually breaking through late in the half.

Johan Lopez found the mark. The sophomore mark scored in the 42nd minute to tie the game at one going into halftime.

Ethan Uptagraw brought the T-Birds home. The freshman forward scored in the 49th minute and the 69th minute to give Baraboo a 3-1 lead before Watertown pulled within one with a 76th-minute goal.

The T-Birds held on the rest of the way, with Huffaker tallying five saves on the night and Hunter Bielicki finishing with two assists.

Baraboo had opened the season with Tuesday's 2-1 home win over Madison Edgewood.

The T-Birds will stay at home to face Watertown Luther Prep on Saturday.

Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.