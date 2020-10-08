PREP BOYS SOCCER: Lagging offense, penalty kick sink Portage in 2-0 loss to Madison Edgewood

The Warriors were able to generate some looks on net down the stretch as they tried to erase the two-goal deficit, but never found the back of the net. Junior Jacob Zajicek nearly cut the lead in half at the hour mark but his looping shot off the half volley just creeped over the crossbar.

Portage again came close minutes later as Edgewood keeper Grant Merckx saved a long range shot on goal by junior Mitchell Butson. The Crusaders senior wasn’t able to secure the shot however, but no Warriors player was there to pounce on the rebound.

With time winding down, Portage was gifted another chance late as Butson was taken down just outside the 18-yard box for a free kick. Limmex stepped up for the kick but sliced his shot from 26 yards out wide right.

Limmex got in behind the Crusaders defense in the 83rd minute on a through ball from senior Hunter Collins, but he wasn’t able to pull the trigger and his cut back pass was snuffed out by the Crusaders.

“That’s been a big struggle of ours, trying to build that attack into the 18-yard box. We’ve gotten there and we’ve done better creating more opportunity getting the ball there, but it’s about creating that space to actually get a quality shot on target,” Mike Collins said.