PREP BOYS SOCCER: Lagging offense, penalty kick sink Portage in 2-0 loss to Madison Edgewood

Conceding penalties has crippled the Portage boys soccer team this season.
The Warriors conceded another spot kick Thursday night and couldn’t recover in a 2-0 loss to Madison Edgewood at Veterans Memorial Field. Senior Garrett Lynch made 7 saves for the Warriors, who were again hindered by their lack of offense.
Portage came out the aggressors but it was the Crusaders who struck first. After breaking through the Warriors backline, Edgewood earned a corner kick just before the 10-minute mark.
Lynch was up to the task on the initial cross, but Portage failed to fully clear the ball. The rebound fell to Andre Myklebust and the senior defender rocketed a shot past Lynch for the 1-0 lead at 10:03.
Edgewood nearly doubled its lead minutes later but Lynch pawed away a shot for the upper right corner enough to have it graze the crossbar. The Crusaders ultimately added to their advantage as they seized on another penalty kick just before halftime.
After getting past the Warriors defense, Portage conceded a spot kick as senior Cole Limmex went through the back of a Crusaders defender inside the 18-yard box. Edgewood junior Jonathan Snell stepped up to the spot and fired into the lower right corner for a 2-0 lead in the 43rd minute.
“It hurt and it’s a mental game when you’re down 2-0. When it’s 1-0, anything can happen, but 2-0 causes a lot of dread, a lot of panic,” Portage coach Mike Collins said. “I think, for the boys, they felt like maybe they had to try to do too much, too quickly rather than use the full 45 minutes the second half had to offer.”
The Warriors were able to generate some looks on net down the stretch as they tried to erase the two-goal deficit, but never found the back of the net. Junior Jacob Zajicek nearly cut the lead in half at the hour mark but his looping shot off the half volley just creeped over the crossbar.
Portage again came close minutes later as Edgewood keeper Grant Merckx saved a long range shot on goal by junior Mitchell Butson. The Crusaders senior wasn’t able to secure the shot however, but no Warriors player was there to pounce on the rebound.
With time winding down, Portage was gifted another chance late as Butson was taken down just outside the 18-yard box for a free kick. Limmex stepped up for the kick but sliced his shot from 26 yards out wide right.
Limmex got in behind the Crusaders defense in the 83rd minute on a through ball from senior Hunter Collins, but he wasn’t able to pull the trigger and his cut back pass was snuffed out by the Crusaders.
“That’s been a big struggle of ours, trying to build that attack into the 18-yard box. We’ve gotten there and we’ve done better creating more opportunity getting the ball there, but it’s about creating that space to actually get a quality shot on target,” Mike Collins said.
“We were working down the field too straight and we weren’t working angles. We played Reedsburg on Tuesday night and we did really well running angles, but we kind of got back to a straight-patterned run which is too easy to defend.”
Despite another loss, the Warriors defense did their job in keeping the Crusaders from tacking on in the second half as Edgewood frequently got in deep on the Portage backline. With the loss, the Warriors fall to 2-4-1 on the year with two games remaining.
Portage will face familiar foes in Baraboo and Sauk Prairie, who recorded respective wins of 9-1 and 1-0 over the Warriors this season.
Mike Collins knows how pivotal flipping those results would be ahead of the postseason, but it’s going to take everyone.
“We want to improve and that’s what we need to do. We need to put it together, play the best possible game we can and we need everyone on board,” he said. “It’s going to be an all-or-nothing showdown and we’ve got Sauk Prairie and Baraboo, which will be tough matches.”
Madison Edgewood 2 0 — 2
Portage 0 0 — 0
First half: ME — Myklebust, 10:03; Snell (pk), 42:10.
Saves: ME (Merckx) 8; P (Lynch) 7.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!