PREP BOYS SOCCER: Late penalty kick sends Baraboo over Edgewood in season opener

Hunter Bielicki's late penalty kick capped off the Baraboo High School boys soccer team's comeback win over Madison Edgewood on Tuesday.

Bielicki stepped up in the 79th minute and buried a penalty kick to give the host Thunderbirds a 2-1 win over the Crusaders in a season-opening game at Baraboo High School.

Zach Huffaker made a couple late plays to allow Baraboo's lead to stand up. The junior goalkeeper made a close-range save in the 88th minute, while an Edgewood free kick in the closing seconds came up empty.

The T-Birds, who went 13-5-2 in 2019, got off to a slow start in their first game of 2020. Madison Edgewood (0-1) created all the pressure early, winning a number of corner kicks. The fourth one found the mark, as Benjamin Stitgen assisted Daniel Blachowicz at the 5:41 mark to give Edgewood a 1-0 lead.

The T-Birds (1-0) eventually turned the tide of possession. Their first shot of the day came in the ninth minute, as Ronaldo Lopez sent a deep free kick into the stomach of Edgewood goalie Grant Merckx.

Soon after, Bielicki and Ethan Uptagraw teamed up along the right sideline to create pressure that led to another Lopez shot. Johan Lopez, Ronaldo's twin brother, struck the right post with a shot around the 15th minute.