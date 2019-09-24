POYNETTE — Having gone 2-1-1 in its last four games, the Portage/Poynette boys soccer team was flying high heading into Tuesday’s matchup with Baraboo.
The rival Thunderbirds wasted little time grounding the United as Portage/Poynette was blanked 7-0 in a Badger North Conference game at Poynette High School. Junior goalkeeper Garrett Lynch made 15 saves for the United in the loss, the team’s fourth straight against the T-Birds.
“They were very quick; they really have great footwork and they were able to take advantage of some of our younger defenders,” Portage/Poynette coach Mike Collins said.
Portage/Poynette (5-7-1, 0-3-0 Badger North) found itself on the back foot from the opening whistle and was quickly put into a 1-0 hole. Baraboo (9-2-1, 2-0-1) got the ball deep in the United half as freshman Ronaldo Lopez drove into the 18-yard box and was cut out by Portage/Poynette sophomore Mitchell Butson for a penalty kick.
Fernandez-Hydzik proceeded to take the spot kick and coolly fired past United goalkeeper Garrett Lynch for a 1-0 lead just 5 minutes, 13 seconds played into the game. Baraboo continued to ramp up the intensity, and while Portage/Poynette was able to hold briefly, the T-Birds eventually broke the United defense for a pair of goals within 2 minutes of each other.
Freshman Johan Lopez doubled the Baraboo lead at 27:31 on an assist from Jack Hyland. The senior defender charged up to force a Portage/Poynette turnover in the midfield before booting a through ball that Lopez ran up to and the forward did the rest, firing into the bottom left corner for a 2-0 advantage.
Minutes later, Ronaldo Lopez got on the scoresheet off an assist from junior Hunter Bielicki. After taking a pass from Bielicki, Lopez drove on the edge of the 18-yard box before shaking off a defender and slotting a shot past Lynch to make it 3-0 at 29:31.
“We really had a tough time tracking our mark all the way through the run,” Collins said. “They ran great angles, played great fundamental soccer and were able to sneak guys on the backside repeatedly. They were able to take advantage of our defense ball watching.”
While the T-Birds were able to drive inside the United’s back half at will, Portage/Poynette struggled to generate much offense. The United’s best chances came off long throw-ins from junior Hunter Collins, but each time the T-Birds and goalkeeper Will Gunnell were able to keep the United from getting off a shot.
“We have some very good passers on the team mixed in with some guys that we kind of have to work on the touch a bit more,” Mike Collins said. “A lot of these kids look good in practice, but if you put pressure on them, their passing gets a little more lax and it’s something we really have to work on, passing on the big stage.”
With a comfortable halftime lead, the T-Birds kept the pressure on out of the break, tacking on four more second-half goals to put things out of reach.
While the United found themselves behind the 8-ball early, they battled throughout, led by Lynch, and Mike Collins lauded the group for the effort.
Portage/Poynette will look to get back on track Thursday with a road game at Adams-Friendship.
BARABOO 7, PORTAGE/POYNETTE 0
Baraboo 3 4 — 7
Portage/Poynette 0 0 — 0
First half: Bar — Frenandez-Hydzik, 5:13 (pk); J. Lopez (Hyland), 27:31; R. Lopez (Bielicki), 29:31.
Second half: Bar — R. Lopez (Fernandez-Hydzik), 46:35; J. Lopez, 57:29; Fernandez-Hydzik, 66:47; Thomte (Jurvelin), 86:00.
Saves — Bar (Gunnell) 3; PP (Lynch) 15.
