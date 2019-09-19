LODI — It’s been pretty lopsided in the record books the last decade between the Portage/Poynette and Lodi boys soccer teams.
Since 2010 the Blue Devils had won nine straight over the United until Thursday night when the pair battled to a scoreless draw in a non-conference game at Lodi Stadium. Portage/Poynette junior goalkeeper Garrett Lynch had 11 saves while Lodi junior Carson Richter made seven to preserve the clean sheet.
“We were playing disorganized ball out there; we were struggling and we had a couple key injuries too that didn’t help our cause, but it’s better than a loss,” Portage/Poynette coach Mike Collins said.
“I thought both teams played pretty well, it was a hard fought match,” echoed Lodi coach Zack Nelson.
Both teams had plenty of chances, especially in a fever-pitch second half that included a pair of double saves by the Blue Devils. After controlling much of the possession in the first half, Portage/Poynette (3-5-1 overall) had a prime opportunity with 51 minutes played.
After junior Hunter Collins served the ball into the 18-yard box, the United was able to unload a shot but Richter was up to the initial task. The ensuing rebound fell to Portage/Poynette but the second chance shot was stopped by the face of Lodi senior defender Ben Zieser.
A similar sequence took place just minutes later with Richter and Zieser again playing spoiler. After an initial save off a shot by Richter, the keeper let the ball slip through his hands behind him. With an empty net, the United tried to put the ball in but it deflected off the post, off of Zieser and out of play.
“Those were really two big sequences and Ben has been doing that all year for us, he’s incredible on the goalline,” Nelson said. “And Carson has been clutch for us the whole year as well. He’s very solid in goal as well and the fact we have two guys back there like that, it really helps keep us in the game.”
Lodi (4-2-1) had some optimal chances of its own following the heroics by Zieser and Richter, but Lynch stood tall.
Near the 75th minute, Lodi junior Brady Ziegler weaved his way through the United defense, ultimately firing a shot just outside the 18-yard box, but it was right at Lynch. Minutes later, Lodi senior Patrick Treinen hammered a 25-yard free kick toward net but Lynch was able to smother the shot just as it hit off the slick grass to keep things tied at 0 with 80 minutes played.
“Garrett is always awesome and we really enjoy having him back there,” Collins said. “We were mixing the defense around a bit and our center runs were untracked, but for the most part we limited their quality scoring opportunities.”
Both teams had quality chances in the waning minutes. The Blue Devils worked a through ball to junior AJ Karls but Lynch charged out to stifle the attack. On the other end, the United worked a flicked-on header to Mitchell Butson but the sophomore was beaten to the ball by Lodi junior Zach Veling.
The United nearly took a 1-0 lead just under 15 minutes into the first half as Richert let a cross slip through his grasp, but Portage/Poynette couldn’t get a shot away before the Blue Devils keeper covered the ball. Portage/Poynette again came close near the midway point but junior John Willis’ shot just inside the 18-yard box bounced off the cross bar.
Lodi had two similar chances down the homestretch before halftime. Senior Nathaniel Karls got past the United defense on a through ball that got by Lynch but had his shot blocked by United senior Cole Limmex, and senior Matthew Brisky had a shot aimed at the upper right corner stolen out of the air by the Portage/Poynette goalie.
Despite the Blue Devils’ winning streak over the United ending, Nelson was pleased with the team’s performance as Lodi stretched its current unbeaten run to four. Meanwhile, Collins knows it’s a positive result with even tougher roads ahead.
“We’re going to end up where we end up with in seeding, which of course is a long ways off, but we have a lot of tough competition left. We’re just going to keep rolling with the punches, keep on keeping on and try to improve,” Collins said.
Portage/Poynette returns to action at Saturday’s Berlin Invite, while Lodi hosts Baraboo, Reedsburg and Fort Atkinson in its annual quadrangular.
