The Portage/Poynette boys soccer team took a big step in the right direction this fall as it had its most successful season in five years.
One of the main reasons for the United’s resurgence was junior midfielder Hunter Collins, who was rewarded for his strong play by being chosen as second-team all-Badger North Conference.
It is the second straight year Collins has been among the all-league selections after earning honorable mention status last season. The speedy ball handler was crucial in the midfield for the United, which finished 6-11-2 overall and 0-6-1 in Badger North play. Portage/Poynette’s season ended with a 6-2 loss to rival Baraboo in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.
Collins’ ball possession prowess was evident in his goal-scoring as well as in his ability to feed others. He finished with a team-high 11 goals and nine assists, finding the back of the net three times in Badger North play while dishing out a pair of assists.
Collins found the back of the net in bunches as well, scoring a pair of goals four times — three of those times in wins, against Monroe, Lomira and Manitowoc Lincoln. He also had a four-assist game in the United’s 8-0 win over Adams-Friendship on Sept. 26.
