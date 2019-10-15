REEDSBURG — Since the Portage/Poynette boys soccer team made the jump to the Badger North Conference two years ago it has had some tight contests against Reedsburg.
The United and Beavers battled right to the end for a second straight year Tuesday night, each trading a pair of second half goals to settle for a 3-3 draw in a league game at Reedsburg High School. Juniors Hunter Collins and Ben Labarge and sophomore Mitchell Butson each scored for the United, while senior Ben Fuhrmann recorded a hat trick for the Beavers.
“It was a tough match,” Portage/Poynette coach Mike Collins said. “As much as we possessed the ball in the match, I was really hoping we would put more goals on the board. It’s been a problem all year; we’ve really had a hard time finding the back of the net.”
That wasn’t the case in the second half as the two teams combined for four goals after playing to a 1-1 tie at halftime. The Beavers were the first to strike in the second half, scoring the first two goals of the final 45 minutes.
After converting a penalty kick in the first half for the Beavers’ opening goal, Fuhrmann again connected from the spot with 64 minutes, 46 seconds played. After getting undercut going for a cross by Portage/Poynette’s Mason Bolgrien, Fuhrmann fired it into the left side of the net, past United junior goalkeeper Garrett Lynch, for a 2-1 lead.
Fuhrmann and the Beavers (2-12-2, 0-5-1 Badger North) wasted little time building on the momentum as he finished off his hat trick just under 10 minutes later. After getting a pass from senior Luis Urbina, Fuhrmann drove just outside the United 18-yard box before chipping it over Lynch for a 3-1 lead at 72:52.
“Even though they were kind of ugly, winning a couple PKs and being able to take a lead from that was huge and really got our team back in the game,” Reedsburg coach David Fitzpatrick said.
The two-goal lead didn’t last long as the United (6-9-2, 0-5-1) followed suit with two goals in quick succession. After the Beavers cashed in on a pair of penalties, the United were given a lifeline when Reedsburg senior Tyler Crary was called for a hand ball inside the 18-yard box.
Hunter Collins stepped up and hammered home the spot kick at 74:48 to cut the lead to 3-2. Just under three minutes later, the United struck again, this time from a corner kick as Labarge headed home a cross from junior Tyler Milewski at 77:16 to knot things at 3.
With time winding down and tensions high both teams fought furiously to find a game-winner, ultimately leading to a scuffle after a collision between Labarge and Reedsburg goalkeeper Braeden Weix, who had 18 saves, on a play inside the Beavers’ 6-yard box. Labarge and Portage/Poynette assistant coach ChadLabarge — who ran in from the sideline to break things up — were each shown red cards, while Reedsburg’s Crary and junior Connor Klitzke were also sent off.
“Soccer is a game that gentlemen play and I want them to play hard, but I want them to play by the rules. Sometimes things don’t necessarily go your way, but you have to act mature on the field,” Mike Collins said of the sequence.
After the exchange, both teams continued to push for a goal but Lynch, who had nine saves, parried away a lob shot by Fuhrmann, while Reedsburg junior Nic Nobbe received a red card at the final whistle.
Portage/Poynette pounced just over two minutes into the game as Mitchell Butson scored at 2:07 for the early 1-0 lead. Collins was pleased with the sophomore’s play and knows that he’ll have to continue to step up for the United.
Despite the quick start, Portage/Poynette’s offense got stagnant and ultimately allowed the Beavers to pull even at 1 behind a Fuhrmann penalty kick at 31:28. Fitzpatrick originally played Fuhrman as a defensive midfielder to open the game, but after the opening goal moved him up because of his athleticism.
“We knew we’d get chances if we could spring him on this team,” he said. “We ended up giving up an early goal, but we were able to benefit from him getting into dangerous spots and getting fouls in the box.”
With the hard-fought draw in the rear-view mirror, Portage/Poynette will host DeForest, while Reedsburg will head to Beaver Dam on Thursday for a Badger North finale. Despite the positive result, both coaches know it will only get tougher, especially for the Beavers without three key players.
“We’re going to be playing much better competition and we’re going to have to up our level of play,” Mike Collins said.
“We have a JV and a varsity team, and neither of them are very big, so we’re limited on subs in both teams and I don’t quite know what we’re going to do yet,” Fitzpatrick added.
PORTAGE/POYNETTE 3, REEDSBURG 3</&hspag4>
Portage/Poynette 1 2 — 3
Reedsburg 1 2 — 3
First half: PP — Butson (Brockley), 2:07; R — Fuhrmann (pk), 31:28.
Second half: R — Fuhrmann (pk), 64:46; Fuhrmann (Urbina), 72:52; PP — Collins (pk), 74:48; Labarge (Milewski), 77:16.
Saves: R (Weix) 18, PP (Lynch) 9.
Red cards: R (Crary, Klitzke, Nobbe), PP (Labarge, Coach).
Yellow cards: PP (Butson).
