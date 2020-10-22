PREP BOYS SOCCER: Portage presses through turbulent season into first-ever regional final

To describe the Portage boys soccer team’s season as turbulent would be an understatement.
From losing Poynette from their co-op because of the COVID-19 pandemic to winning just two regular-season games and having various players quarantine, the Warriors have been put through the ringer in 2020. It hasn’t mattered, however, as Portage will make its first-ever regional final appearance on Saturday when it takes on top-seeded Sauk Prairie in a WIAA Division 2 regional final.
The fifth-seeded Warriors punched their ticket to the regional title game with a 3-2 come-from-behind win over Platteville/Lancaster on Tuesday. For coach Mike Collins, it was a monumental victory for the program.
“It’s huge, it really is,” he said. “Especially to come from behind; we got down two goals to nil, were able to fight our way back to victory and it was pretty special.”
Portage (3-8-1) trailed the Hillmen before a 30-yard rocket from Hunter Collins just before halftime pulled the Warriors within a goal. The senior forward then evened things at 2 with a header in the 55th minute before junior Mitchell Butson gave the Warriors a 3-2 lead in the waning minutes.
The three tallies were the Warriors’ most goals in a game all season, as offensive struggles have been a major issue. Over time, Portage has slowly worked on its attack and the three-goal outburst against the Hillmen should be a confidence booster against the Eagles.
“We’ve been working on building the attack and we were able to get a lot of balls through the defense, which really played to our advantage,” Mike Collins said, noting that the Warriors worked through difficult field conditions to top Platteville/Lancaster.
“Our finishing touch left a little bit to be desired, but we created a lot of opportunities, good looks that I think we would have capitalized in good conditions.”
One area that hasn’t hindered the Warriors is its defense. Aside from two lopsided losses to Baraboo — 9-1 and 6-1 — and a 6-1 defeat against Watertown, Portage hasn’t allowed more than three goals all season.
Helping anchor the Warriors’ backline has been the central defensive duo of senior Ben Labarge and sophomore Luke Wilson. Mike Collins credited the pair for its chemistry while other underclassmen have filled in on the outside.
“We’ve gotten a lot of younger guys some experience on the outside and they’ve all done a good job,” he said.
Having players step up has been commonplace all season for the Warriors. Heading into the season, it was unclear whether or not Portage and Poynette would field its usual United co-op squad. However, when the School District of Poynette decided to move its fall sports to the alternative season next spring, Portage forged ahead alone.
Coach Collins said the Warriors were “expecting to have three, possibly four starters from Poynette.” Players have stepped up to fill in the holes.
“We kind of had to look down the roster a little bit, but we’ve had some young players that have stepped up and played big,” he said. “It’s been great.”
The Warriors’ contingent took another hit heading into Tuesday’s regional semifinal against the Hillmen, as Portage was notified hours before the game it would be without Wilson and junior midfielder Jacob Zajicek due to close contact with a person that contracted COVID-19.
The duo will be unavailable against the Eagles, however, senior John Willis will be at Mike Collins’ disposal after clearing quarantine. The trade-off shouldn’t hurt Portage too much, as it has plenty of experience this season against Sauk Prairie, which moved to 7-2-3 on the season with a 6-0 shutout over Mauston in the regional semifinals.
The Warriors and Eagles squared off twice in the regular season, with Portage hanging tough against the regional’s top seed in both affairs. Portage suffered just a 1-0 loss to Sauk Prairie on Sept. 24 before being dealt a 3-0 loss on Oct. 13.
Even as the No. 1 seed, the Eagles closed the regular season 2-2-3 after winning their first four games. That, coupled with the tight games this season, should open enough of a window for the Warriors to spring the upset.
“They’ll be very familiar and we’re excited to play them,” Mike Collins said. “We know their strengths, and we unfortunately don’t really know their weaknesses yet, but we’re hoping we can get a couple balls through on them.
“The games have been close enough that we’re confident that anything can happen on any given day.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!