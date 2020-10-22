PREP BOYS SOCCER: Portage presses through turbulent season into first-ever regional final

Coach Collins said the Warriors were “expecting to have three, possibly four starters from Poynette.” Players have stepped up to fill in the holes.

“We kind of had to look down the roster a little bit, but we’ve had some young players that have stepped up and played big,” he said. “It’s been great.”

The Warriors’ contingent took another hit heading into Tuesday’s regional semifinal against the Hillmen, as Portage was notified hours before the game it would be without Wilson and junior midfielder Jacob Zajicek due to close contact with a person that contracted COVID-19.

The duo will be unavailable against the Eagles, however, senior John Willis will be at Mike Collins’ disposal after clearing quarantine. The trade-off shouldn’t hurt Portage too much, as it has plenty of experience this season against Sauk Prairie, which moved to 7-2-3 on the season with a 6-0 shutout over Mauston in the regional semifinals.

The Warriors and Eagles squared off twice in the regular season, with Portage hanging tough against the regional’s top seed in both affairs. Portage suffered just a 1-0 loss to Sauk Prairie on Sept. 24 before being dealt a 3-0 loss on Oct. 13.