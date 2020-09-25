PREP BOYS SOCCER ROUND-UP: Baraboo routs Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie's PK tops Portage

The Baraboo boys soccer team continued its strong start to the season and rebounded from its first loss of the season in a big way, rolling to an 8-0 win over Reedsburg at Flambeau Field on Thursday.
Johan Lopez recorded a hat trick and an assists while Hunter Bielicki and Ronaldo Lopez each tallied a pair of goals to lead the T-Birds. Baraboo (4-1-0) wasted little time getting on the board, scoring all four its first half goals in the opening 20 minutes, including a pair in the first three minutes.
Ronaldo Lopez slotted home a pass from Johan Lopez just 32 seconds into the game, before the latter stretched the lead to 2-0 at 2:34 on an assists by Noah Bullock. Bielicki gave the T-Birds a 3-0 lead after converting a penalty kick at 13:54, while Johan Lopez finished off the first-half scoring at the 20 minute mark on an assist from Ethan Uptagraw.
Baraboo kept the foot on the gas in the second half, tallying four more goals, including another tally from Ronaldo Lopez just three minutes into the second half, to put the game on ice.
Oliver Scanlan had the other goal and an assist for the T-Birds, while Uptagraw had a pair of assists and Michael Barahona and Landon Olson added a helper apiece. Reedsburg goalkeeper Braeden Weix did a sound job preventing the T-Birds from any further damage, tallying 11 saves on the night.
BARABOO 8, REEDSBURG 0
Reedsburg;0;0;—;0
Baraboo;4;4;—;8
First half: B — R. Lopez (J. Lopez), 0:32; J. Lopez (Bullock), 2:34; Bielicki, 13:54 (pk); J. Lopez (Uptagraw), 20:00.
Second half: B — R. Lopez (Uptagraw), 48:00; Scanlon, (Barahona) 56:00; J. Lopez (Olson, 65:00; Bielicki (Scanlan), 77:00.
Saves: R (Weix) 11; B (Letendre) 1.
Sauk Prairie tops Portage to stay unbeaten
After handing Baraboo its first loss of the season on Tuesday, Sauk Prairie continued its perfect start to the year, edging out a 1-0 win over Portage at Sauk Prairie High School.
The Warriors kept pace with the Eagles throughout the first half as the teams went into halftime knotted at 0. That changed quickly out of the break as for the second straight game, Portage conceded a penalty kick just a minute into the second half.
Sauk Prairie junior Sam Drescher again burned the Warriors as he rocketed home the spot kick for a 1-0 lead, and the Eagles made the tally hold the rest of the way.
Portage senior goalkeeper Garrett Lynch had a game-high seven saves in the loss, while Sauk Prairie senior net minder Luke Baumgardt tallied three stops for his second consecutive clean sheet and third on the year.
SAUK PRAIRIE 1, PORTAGE 0
Portage;0;0;—;0
Sauk Prairie;0;1;—;1
Second half: SP — Drescher (pk), 46:00.
Saves: Por (Lynch) 7; SP (Baumgardt) 3.
