PREP BOYS SOCCER ROUND-UP: Baraboo routs Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie's PK tops Portage

The Baraboo boys soccer team continued its strong start to the season and rebounded from its first loss of the season in a big way, rolling to an 8-0 win over Reedsburg at Flambeau Field on Thursday.

Johan Lopez recorded a hat trick and an assists while Hunter Bielicki and Ronaldo Lopez each tallied a pair of goals to lead the T-Birds. Baraboo (4-1-0) wasted little time getting on the board, scoring all four its first half goals in the opening 20 minutes, including a pair in the first three minutes.

Ronaldo Lopez slotted home a pass from Johan Lopez just 32 seconds into the game, before the latter stretched the lead to 2-0 at 2:34 on an assists by Noah Bullock. Bielicki gave the T-Birds a 3-0 lead after converting a penalty kick at 13:54, while Johan Lopez finished off the first-half scoring at the 20 minute mark on an assist from Ethan Uptagraw.

Baraboo kept the foot on the gas in the second half, tallying four more goals, including another tally from Ronaldo Lopez just three minutes into the second half, to put the game on ice.